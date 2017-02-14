This is what happens when you put Valentine’s Day and a Right-wing group in one tweet

Love cannot be bounded by any religion or culture, right? (Source: PTI) Love cannot be bounded by any religion or culture, right? (Source: PTI)

A celebration of love is universal – without a barrier of language, class, caste, religion and culture, isn’t it? And that is probably the reason why people around the world celebrate Valentine’s Day with full merriment. True that with time it has become more of a trend, with lavish parties, gifts and fanfare, but still it’s a day dedicated to love. Well, you could argue that why should love be celebrated just a day, but to rebuke it in the names of religion and culture? That’s not something acceptable.

However, every year we hear of many cases of harassment and attacks by few Right-wing organisations against couples who want to enjoy this day in full flurry. From viral threats to openly thrashing young lovers, these images and tales have haunted us. In some places, activists of such organisations even threat to marry off lovers if caught celebrating V-day.

Over the years, protests and anti-valentine campaigns by right-wing groups like Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Sri Ram Sene have been observed and criticised but nothing has stopped them. So, to fight all things painful, we can always use some dose of humour. And certainly Indian Twitterati has been having a great V-day on Twitter taking punny jibes and it’s hilarious. and few even concluded that the Valentine’s Day falling on a Tuesday (Lord Human is worshipped on Tuesdays) means that even God is with the Bajrang Dal this time.

Check out with funny V-day tweets that only an Indian can understand.

you don’t have to worry about bajrang dal if you beat yourself to death on valentine’s day pic.twitter.com/bSexwKS7N9 — God Particle (@Gott_Partikel) February 14, 2017

An innocent lover on Valentine’s day,

Pyar se dar nahi lagtha, tapad se lagtha hain! #bajrangdal #shivsena — Swasthik Bangera (@BroOfBatman) February 14, 2017

*Dad brought a bouquet for Mom for Valentine’s Day* Me: Dekho papa, ham Bajrang Dal wale hain yahan ye sab nahi chalega. *boht maar padi* — Teetotaler Bewda (@Aiyyash_Billa) February 14, 2017

Had it not been for Valentine’s execution both Archies and Bajrang dal would have been jobless.

Divided by ideals, united by beheading. — lol ok please (@lolokpleaseoffl) February 14, 2017

Bajrang Dal waiting for couples on Valentine Day be like – pic.twitter.com/CZxJLbm3qS — Uwve Oytwe Ughubw Oa (@vivoutHARD) February 14, 2017

Valentine’s Day falling on Tuesday means that god is secretly with the Bajrang Dal. #ValentinesDay — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 14, 2017

When ur about to romance with bae & suddenly BAJRANG DAL appears !! pic.twitter.com/iO22YH2cPF — iDIOT (@Humor_Buddy) February 7, 2017

Happy Valentine’s to couples and Happy @ShivSena @bajarangdal day to rest all of u. pic.twitter.com/g8s1bk7m9V — Ishan Salaria (@ishan_salaria03) February 14, 2017

@RanveerOfficial it is you who has converted Valentine’s Day Ko Gun-Day..now bajrang dal is taking it seriously..🔫🔫😂😂 3 Years Of Gunday — Harsh (@Harsh1904MJ) February 14, 2017

When you get caught by bajrangdal with your gf on valentines Day. pic.twitter.com/ZhY0hzoTyW — unMask (@Mr_LoLwa) February 14, 2017

“Valentine’s Day. Oh you mean Vandalism Day? Okay got it.” – Bajrang Dal — Kartikey Johri (@Karcasm) February 14, 2017

Me: Gotta go to shoppin for #valentine‘s day

Colleagues: Woah! He has a GF [L8r in market]

Me: bhaiya ye Bajrang Dal wla Danda kitne ka h? — advitya kundu (@KunduAdvtya) February 14, 2017

*on Valentine’s day

1- she with her bf

2- when she notices bajrang dal coming pic.twitter.com/uU28Mt25Ta — Bच्चन #TMG🔞 (@Sarcasticthakur) February 14, 2017

Major issue is, Bajrang Dal & Shiv Sena can’t think of Kiss Day preceding Valentine’s Day, They believe it should rather follow V-Day — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) February 13, 2017

Today is a Great day, after a year of nothing, Bajrang Dal finds some work for a day 🤘🏻🤘🏻#valentine — Anadi Mishra (@anadimishra) February 14, 2017

Couples: Ishq Karna khata hai to saza do Hume Bajrang Dal: Ab dangal hoga

P.s.: It’s valentine’s day V/S Tuesday#Mangalwaar#valentines Valentines Day Ka Dard Unse Puchho Saaheb Jinhe Na Valentine Mili Aur Na Hi Bajrang Dal Mei Membership :v — Ashish S Maan (@theashishmaan) February 14, 2017 — sarthak jain (@isarthakjain17) February 14, 2017

Valentine’s Day is actually a government scheme. Pradhan Mantri Bajrang Dal Rojgaar Yojana. — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) February 14, 2017

This is turning out to be an eventful Valentine’s day and Bajrang Dal are yet to enter the fray 😂😂 #Sasikala #OPS — Saurabh Suman (@saurabhsuman88) February 14, 2017

@AjiHaaan Dilli Punjab Goa ki ladkiyun se ek sath valentine’s mnane ka prayas , Bajrang Dal ne pakda. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JEmlm71kLM — kevi (@Chauhan_Kamales) February 14, 2017

Bajrang Dal activist waiting for Valentine Couple. pic.twitter.com/enFaC3raSI — तांबडे बाबा (@CrazyThakare) February 13, 2017

