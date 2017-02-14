Trending News

This is what happens when you put Valentine’s Day and a Right-wing group in one tweet

These are SO punny that only Indians would understand it! ;)

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: February 14, 2017 9:08 pm
valentine day, happy valentine day, valentine's day 2017, valentine day 2017, bajrang dal, shiv sena, bajrang dal valentine's day, vday funny tweets, Love cannot be bounded by any religion or culture, right? (Source: PTI)

A celebration of love is universal – without a barrier of language, class, caste, religion and culture, isn’t it? And that is probably the reason why people around the world celebrate Valentine’s Day with full merriment. True that with time it has become more of a trend, with lavish parties, gifts and fanfare, but still it’s a day dedicated to love. Well, you could argue that why should love be celebrated just a day, but to rebuke it in the names of religion and culture? That’s not something acceptable.

However, every year we hear of many cases of harassment and attacks by few Right-wing organisations against couples who want to enjoy this day in full flurry. From viral threats to openly thrashing young lovers, these images and tales have haunted us. In some places, activists of such organisations even threat to marry off lovers if caught celebrating V-day.

Over the years, protests and anti-valentine campaigns by right-wing groups like Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Sri Ram Sene have been observed and criticised but nothing has stopped them. So, to fight all things painful, we can always use some dose of humour. And certainly Indian Twitterati has been having a great V-day on Twitter taking punny jibes and it’s hilarious. and few even concluded that the Valentine’s Day falling on a Tuesday (Lord Human is worshipped on Tuesdays) means that even God is with the Bajrang Dal this time.

Check out with funny V-day tweets that only an Indian can understand.

