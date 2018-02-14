  • Associate Sponsor
Valentine’s Day 2018: Here are the funniest desi tweets on the Internet

February 14, 2018
While February 14 marks a day of much importance for people hopelessly in love, it also happens to b that one day many singles in the land wish for the earth to open up and swallow them.
With Valentine’s day finally here, friends and lovers have all come together to celebrate the day of love and mush. While February 14 marks a day of much importance for people hopelessly in love, it also happens to b that one day many singles in the land wish for the earth to open up and swallow them. Others head to the Internet, especially Twitter and try to camouflage the pain emanating from their broken hearts by cracking jokes. This year is no different. While people are busy confessing and celebrating the gift of love this Valentine’s Day off the Internet, the micro-blogging site is brimming with funny jibes and jokes by Twitter users.

“This Valentine’s day take time to celebrate the connection between the one you love, yourself, and your adhaar card. It’s mandatory”, “This Valentine’s day, find someone who laughs at the things you say. Even if it’s in parliament. Find someone that drinks a beer with you, even if she’s a girl. Find someone that watches movies with you, even if they are about historical queens,” are two gems by Vir Das, this year. “Am disappointed that my college going sons have not been sanskaari enough to wish me on #MatruPitruPujanDiwas. I hope they are not celebrating #ValentinesDay with #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer and #LaughLikeSoorpanaka,” is a sarcastic dig by a Twitter user generating buzz. While Chennai Super Kings decided to give heir Valentine’s Day wish a twist – “Happy V-Day! V for Virat, Victory and yes, of course…Valentine. #FirstSeriesVictoryInSA #WhistlePodu,” read their tweet.

