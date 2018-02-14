Valentine’s Day 2018: Here are the funniest desi tweets on the Internet

While February 14 marks a day of much importance for people hopelessly in love, it also happens to b that one day many singles in the land wish for the earth to open up and swallow them. (Screengrab) While February 14 marks a day of much importance for people hopelessly in love, it also happens to b that one day many singles in the land wish for the earth to open up and swallow them. (Screengrab)

With Valentine’s day finally here, friends and lovers have all come together to celebrate the day of love and mush. While February 14 marks a day of much importance for people hopelessly in love, it also happens to b that one day many singles in the land wish for the earth to open up and swallow them. Others head to the Internet, especially Twitter and try to camouflage the pain emanating from their broken hearts by cracking jokes. This year is no different. While people are busy confessing and celebrating the gift of love this Valentine’s Day off the Internet, the micro-blogging site is brimming with funny jibes and jokes by Twitter users.

“This Valentine’s day take time to celebrate the connection between the one you love, yourself, and your adhaar card. It’s mandatory”, “This Valentine’s day, find someone who laughs at the things you say. Even if it’s in parliament. Find someone that drinks a beer with you, even if she’s a girl. Find someone that watches movies with you, even if they are about historical queens,” are two gems by Vir Das, this year. “Am disappointed that my college going sons have not been sanskaari enough to wish me on #MatruPitruPujanDiwas. I hope they are not celebrating #ValentinesDay with #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer and #LaughLikeSoorpanaka,” is a sarcastic dig by a Twitter user generating buzz. While Chennai Super Kings decided to give heir Valentine’s Day wish a twist – “Happy V-Day! V for Virat, Victory and yes, of course…Valentine. #FirstSeriesVictoryInSA #WhistlePodu,” read their tweet.

Check out some other reactions here.

This Valentine’s day take time to celebrate the connection between the one you love, yourself, and your adhaar card. It’s mandatory. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 14, 2018

This Valentine’s day, find someone who laughs at the things you say. Even if it’s in parliament. Find someone that drinks a beer with you, even if she’s a girl. Find someone that watches movies with you, even if they are about historical queens. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 14, 2018

Young Boys & Girls – please listen to what is being told to you! #ValentinesDay is a western cultural thing – its OK not to celebrate it on one random day.

Be Indian, Be Innovate, Be Industrious – love for the rest of 364 days.

❤😘 — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) February 14, 2018

Am disappointed that my college going sons have not been sanskaari enough to wish me on #MatruPitruPujanDiwas. I hope they are not celebrating #ValentinesDay with #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer and #LaughLikeSoorpanaka . — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) February 14, 2018

#ValentinesDay is a great opportunity for couples who are fighting to make up and get back with each other. Its basically Michhami Dukkadam for lovers.. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 14, 2018

the safest place to meet today is a temple – pakde gye to bum bum bole #ValentinesDay — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) February 14, 2018

Last minute festival shopping pic.twitter.com/M482osWqGG — dorku (@Dorkstar) February 14, 2018

Happy” hamein kya lena dena ” day to everyone — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 14, 2018

Happy V-Day!

V for Virat, Victory and yes, of course…Valentine. #FirstSeriesVictoryInSA #WhistlePodu 💛🦁 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 13, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd