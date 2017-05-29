Swachh Bharat: Vadodara creates Guinness record for most people sweeping street

The Vadodara cleanliness’ drive saw about 50,000 people in attendance as they cheered and rendered their support to the participants. (Source: Trendz 360/YouTube) The Vadodara cleanliness’ drive saw about 50,000 people in attendance as they cheered and rendered their support to the participants. (Source: Trendz 360/YouTube)

Vadodara, which was declared the 10th cleanest city in the country made a new Guinness world record on May 29 for the maximum number of people sweeping a single venue. According to Vinod Rao, Vadodara municipal corporation commissioner, about 5,058 residents of the city came together to achieve the feat at the venue which was a bridge that connected Akota, an urban area, with Dandia bazaar in the city, spread over 1km.

The participants swept the place after organising themselves in groups of 50 people each. “This unique programme was organised for celebrating the city’s inclusion in ten cleanest cities and as part of the commitment to become the cleanest city next year,” Rao told PTI.

The large-scale event saw about 50,000 people in attendance as they cheered and rendered their support to the participants. The adjudicator of the Guinness World Records awarded the certificate declaring the achievement soon after the event got over. “Most people sweeping the floor (single venue) was achieved by Vadodara municipal corporation in Vadodara, Gujarat, and the attempt was witnessed by 50,000 people on May 28, 2017,” the certificate stated.

The municipal corporation commissioner said the event was organised as a tribute to prime minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ initiative.

Vadodara celebrated its inclusion in 10 cleanest cities in a very inspiring manner. pic.twitter.com/2C1B3LI9Fu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2017

PM Modi appreciated the city’s efforts and its feat by tweeting about the event. “Vadodara celebrated its inclusion in 10 cleanest cities in a very inspiring manner,” he wrote, along with posting two pictures that showed a large number of people standing on a long stretch of land and sweeping.

