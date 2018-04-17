Uttar Pradesh ministers wrongly tweet Gurupurab wishes and later blames Wikipedia for the goof-up

Uttar Pradesh Ministers greet wishes for the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak seven months in advance. (Source: SidharthNSingh/Twitter) Uttar Pradesh Ministers greet wishes for the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak seven months in advance. (Source: SidharthNSingh/Twitter)

The Uttar Pradesh government faced some embarassment on social media when some its ministers tweeted greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, roughly seven months before it actually is. Those who sent out these greetings included Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, state BJP spokesperson and health minister Siddharth Nath Singh, Minister of Medical Education Ashutosh Tandon and Law minister Brajesh Pathak.

The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak is celebrated as Gurpurab on Kartik Purnima, the full-moon day in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Apparently, this year Gurpurab will fall on November 23. The ministers in no time realised their mistake and deleted the tweets. However, Sidharth Nath Singh decided to apologise in another tweet for the faux pas and blamed Wikipedia for all the confusion. He posted a message with an attachment of screenshot highlighting the wrong birth date of Guru Nanak on Twitter. “Sorry for Guru Nanak Ji’s birthday tweet. The confusion happened due to Wikipedia (enclosed). Apologies to everyone”

Sorry for Guru Nanak Ji’s birthday tweet. Confusion happened due to Wikipedia ( enclosed).

Apologies to everyone. pic.twitter.com/LteqjXNifs — Sidharth Nath Singh (@SidharthNSingh) April 15, 2018

As we have seen Twitterati don’t miss out on something as “interesting” as this.

Dear Sir,

It is quite understandable, to err is human. But @wikipedia (even in attached screenshot) says, his birth is celebrated on Kartik Pournami. Anyway, by mistake we got chance to remember one of the greatest figures of Indian History. Everything for a reason. :) — Pavan Santhosh (@santhoo9) April 16, 2018

Uncle jee medical system per dhyaan deejiye , no improvement since you people came to power! Situation still remains grim and worry some !! — Prashast Chaturvedi (@prashast_c) April 15, 2018

Always cross check Wikipedia facts. It cannot ne evidence and they can’t b held responsible. Any body can change it. — Hiresh (@hireshvs) April 15, 2018

Sir Wikipedia ki jagah thoda dhyan Desh ki taraf bhi do — Dipesh Kamboj (@KambojDipesh) April 16, 2018

Ok sir but kartik purnima is very famous how can you forgate — Dhiraj (@Dhiraj17554977) April 15, 2018

Aren’t we too depended on the Internet?

