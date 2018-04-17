Presents Latest News

Uttar Pradesh ministers wrongly tweet Gurupurab wishes and later blames Wikipedia for the goof-up

Those who sent out these greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, included Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, state BJP spokesperson and health minister Siddharth Nath Singh, Minister of Medical Education Ashutosh Tandon and Law minister Brajesh Pathak.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 17, 2018 1:21:25 pm
Uttar Pradesh minister, Uttar Pradesh minister wish Guru Nanak Gurpurab, Uttar Pradesh minister wish birth anniversary of Guru Nanak seven months in advance Uttar Pradesh Ministers greet wishes for the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak seven months in advance. (Source: SidharthNSingh/Twitter)
Related News

The Uttar Pradesh government faced some embarassment on social media when some its ministers tweeted greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, roughly seven months before it actually is. Those who sent out these greetings included Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, state BJP spokesperson and health minister Siddharth Nath Singh, Minister of Medical Education Ashutosh Tandon and Law minister Brajesh Pathak.

The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak is celebrated as Gurpurab on Kartik Purnima, the full-moon day in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Apparently, this year Gurpurab will fall on November 23. The ministers in no time realised their mistake and deleted the tweets. However, Sidharth Nath Singh decided to apologise in another tweet for the faux pas and blamed Wikipedia for all the confusion. He posted a message with an attachment of screenshot highlighting the wrong birth date of Guru Nanak on Twitter. “Sorry for Guru Nanak Ji’s birthday tweet. The confusion happened due to Wikipedia (enclosed). Apologies to everyone”

As we have seen Twitterati don’t miss out on something as “interesting” as this.

Aren’t we too depended on the Internet?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now