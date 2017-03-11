Uttar Pradesh election results 2017: Twitterati’s witty reaction to Rahul-Akhilesh’s bond post-poll

Congress joined forces with the Samajwadi Party for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Congress joined forces with the Samajwadi Party for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Often regarded as the ‘mother of all elections’, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls certainly grabbed all the attention. From the ‘cycle war’ (the fight between two camps to secure the election symbol) between father-son duo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav to Congress joining forces with Samajwadi Party, it has been quite eventful. Of course, not to forget Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s war on SP and urging people to get rid of ‘SCAM’ in UP.

As early trends showed BJP emerging as the clear winner in the state that has been driven by caste politics for decades, Twitterati couldn’t stop but to analyse what will now happen to Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav’s camaraderie. Many trolled the Congress vice-president for the results, while others blamed the internal spat withing the Samajwadi Party.

ALSO READ | Twitterati have a field day deriving new acronyms for ‘SCAM’ after PM Modi and Akhilesh Yadav’s versions

Sample some of the funny reaction here on Congress-SP’s Uttar Pradesh debacle.

Haha.. This one is Epic.. SP would have done certainly better if there was no alliance with Cong #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/HsqlIjxvnc — Ankit Chaudhary (@entrepreneur987) March 11, 2017

SP and Congress after today election results pic.twitter.com/QIFFkRxcLG — SUNNY GUPTA (@SunnyGupta30) March 11, 2017

Meanwhile Congress And SP Right Now #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ycwhO6n4U0 — Mukesh Gupta (@MukeshG1991) March 11, 2017

For all congress sp bsp

Or karo negative politics #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/pXiJAuxpNV — divyaprakashtripathi (@dp_tripathi) March 11, 2017

UP mein faila Bhagva rang,

Akhilesh le lo vanvas Rahul ke sang 😝#ElectionShayari #ElectionResults — Latha (@Saffronkoffee) March 11, 2017

#ElectionResults

Rahne

do beta tumse na ho payega ….:”D:”D pic.twitter.com/fgN7CkBELz —

Rohit Pandey (@Me_Rohit45) March

11, 2017

Akhilesh: agar elections haar Gaye to? Rahul Gandhi: tu apna dekh le, hame to aadat hai 😂😂#UPElections — Divya (@divyamehraj30) March 11, 2017

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi RIGHT NOW!!#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/L6zjgBxQ8I — Kartik Jani (@IMKartikJani) March 11, 2017

Akhilesh and Rahul hiding themselves right now. 😂😂😂#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/DKJgE1hwDB — Piyush Shahi HMP (@Piyushkshahi) March 11, 2017

UP just friendzoned Rahul and Akhilesh.

They asked UP out and guess what UP said – ‘Mitrroooon’. #ElectionResults #UttarPradesh #ModiSarkar — CorpComm Baba (@shivamarai) March 11, 2017

Right now Akhilesh Yadav to his Dad and Rahul Gandhi to his Mom be like…#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/4CUGb81uHW — Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) March 11, 2017

#ElectionResults

Up mai sab se agge rahul gandhi hai kyonki uske piche akhilesh lathi leke bhaag raha hai🤣 — Aditya Chandola (@ChandolaAditya) March 11, 2017

#ElectionResults Whole UP would be saying to Akhilesh Babua and Rahul Baba – Bura na Mano, Holi hai 😂😂 — Nitin (@beingNitinJain) March 11, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd