Uttar Pradesh election results 2017: Twitterati’s witty reaction to Rahul-Akhilesh’s bond post-poll

Twitterati's on a meme-roll, what with 'UP ko Rahul and Akhilesh's ka saath seemingly nai pasand'.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: March 11, 2017 12:35 pm
election results, up election result, up election result 2017, up election results, congress, samajwadi party, congress sp alliance, sp congress, akhilesh yadav, Rahul Gandhi, punjab election results, indian express, election result Congress joined forces with the Samajwadi Party for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Often regarded as the ‘mother of all elections’, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls certainly grabbed all the attention. From the ‘cycle war’ (the fight between two camps to secure the election symbol) between father-son duo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav to Congress joining forces with Samajwadi Party, it has been quite eventful. Of course, not to forget Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s war on SP and urging people to get rid of ‘SCAM’ in UP.

As early trends showed BJP emerging as the clear winner in the state that has been driven by caste politics for decades, Twitterati couldn’t stop but to analyse what will now happen to Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav’s camaraderie. Many trolled the Congress vice-president for the results, while others blamed the internal spat withing the Samajwadi Party.

Sample some of the funny reaction here on Congress-SP’s Uttar Pradesh debacle.

