Lalu Prasad Yadav has a brilliant retort for Sushil Kumar Modi’s taunting tweet

After all, we all don’t love Lalu Prasad Yadav for nothing. (Source: File Photo) After all, we all don’t love Lalu Prasad Yadav for nothing. (Source: File Photo)

When the stakes are as high as those of the UP elections, mockery and lampoon are just a given. Over the past many months, in the run-up to the UP elections, we have seen a wide variety of jibes and sharp remarks being used by different political parties to forward their individual agendas. Now, however, with the BJP pacing towards pulling off a spectacular win in the Indian state having the highest number of constituencies, the fate of the UP elections is fast approaching a conclusion. But, certainly not the acerbic remarks and the ones having a telling effect.

Sushil Kumar Modi – a BJP leader – who was the former deputy chief minister of Bihar and has also served the state in the role of its finance minister tried taking potshots at Lalu Prasad Yadav, the RJD party chief. Modi, in the wake of the fast approaching victory for the BJP in the UP elections, tweeted a post to Yadav which had a hint of mockery in it. He posted in Hindi asking the RJD chief how is it going for him, for Yadav has always spoken in favour of the Samajwadi Party – Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

This is what Modi tweeted:

Yadav, who has a reputation of not mincing his words while trying to drive home a point, tweeted back to Modi in a clear display of wit and presence of mind. He gave Modi a taste of his own medicine when after confirming his well-being, he attributed the success achieved by the BJP in UP to Modi’s absence from the state.

This is how Yadav turned the tables and got back to Modi:

