Uttar Pradesh election results 2017: Mayawati claims BJP tampered with EVMs; Twitterati ask ‘What about Punjab then?’

Do you think that the UP elections were manipulated? (Source: File Photo) Do you think that the UP elections were manipulated? (Source: File Photo)

The fact that BJP is marching towards registering a historic win in the UP elections doesn’t seem to be going down well with many. And among those is, BSP chief Mayawati has stood out with her explosive accusations against the BJP. Not in a mood to accept the impending defeat, she accused the party of having rigged the elections by tampering with the electronic voting machines (EVMs). The BSP chief also wants a fresh poll to be held with the use of ballot paper.

ALSO READ| Assembly election results 2017: 20 hilarious tweets that you should see on #ElectionResults

Mayawati said, “These election results are very surprising. It is very difficult to accept them. The leader of a party that couldn’t earn enough votes in the UP elections…People’s trust in EVM voting is broken. The BJP has tampered with the EVMs in Uttar Pradesh. I have written to Election Commission in this regard, people no more have faith in EVM machines. It’s is an attack on democracy. Whatever reports I am getting my sources, in many areas people where people have not even voted to for BJP, the party is emerging as winner.”

ALSO READ| Uttar Pradesh election results 2017: Twitterati’s witty reaction to Rahul-Akhilesh’s bond post-poll

Mayawati has also said that the fact that the BJP has managed to win even in the Muslim dominated constituencies further proves her claim of the EVMs being manipulated.

Meanwhile, many Twitter users have countered the views of the BSP chief. While some took a dig at Mayawati, many others found it a fitting occasion to play with puns.

Check out some of these tweets

Mayawati is blaming EVMs for her loss. I think she means the Educated Voting Masses.#ElectionResults — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 11, 2017

EVM’s are from upper caste :Mayawati logic#UPElection2017 — Sourish Mukherjee (@me_sourish) March 11, 2017

@ShivAroor Is she blaming Russian hackers now😀? Mayawati’s allegations will be highlighted by many in MSM. She is becoming irrelevant now. — sai kripa (@saikripa1008) March 11, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd