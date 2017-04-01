UP trainee cops win hearts on the Internet by gifting new bicycle to elderly hawker

The cycle of the elderly hawker was stolen recently. (Source: Rahul Srivastav/ Twitter) The cycle of the elderly hawker was stolen recently. (Source: Rahul Srivastav/ Twitter)

At a time when law enforcement officials in Uttar Pradesh are facing backlash for their extreme steps in the anti-Romeo squads, these trainee cops are winning hearts on the Internet. The young recruit constables at Moradabad’s Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy have been making headlines for their good deed. Yes, it’s true!

The police recruits found out that an elderly hawker’s bicycle was stolen and plotted an action plan to help him. By raising money, the trainee law enforcement officials bought him a brand new cycle and also posed with the man for selfies.

Rahul Srivastav, the public relations officer for the director general of police in UP shared the heartwarming story on Twitter. Along with the details, Srivastav shared four photos of the ecstatic young officials and the smiling hawker seated on his new cycle.

Salute-A hawker’s bicycle got stolen.Recruit constable’s at Muradabad #Police academy gifted him one & took selfies pic.twitter.com/MxpQ3AgDZk — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) March 31, 2017

Srivastav, who is known for his active presence on social media, often highlights such commendable work by the UP police forces. The tweet has been liked by over 500 users and it was retweeted close to 250 times, at the time of writing.

Netizens took quick notice of the selfless act and applauded the young men for their kind gesture. Within a few hours the post started trending on the micro-blogging site and many users complimented the young recruits for the act.

