US envoy to India runs #SareeSearch on Twitter to select her debut sari for Independence Day

Choosing what to wear for a special event can be quite stressful, especially if you’re the Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi, and you’ve decided to wear your first sari ever for an event marking India’s 70th Independence Day. Well, as could very well be expected, MaryKay Carlson was spoilt for choice when she went shopping to the Khadi India store in Connaught Place.

So what better way to sort out your dressing issues than have the very helpful bunch of Netizens come to your aid. Carlson’s been using the hashtag #SareeSearch to show her followers her attempt at selecting the perfect six yards for a sari debutante. After sifting through many, many saris, she’s narrowed it down to four — a Jamdani, a Dupion, a Kanjeevaram and a Tussar — and now she wants help from Twitterati on deciding which one to go for.

On August 2, Carlson shared a video of herself going through all the choices and narrowing it down to the final four. “It was hard to narrow down my #SareeSearch to only four. Watch the video to see my choices. #WeWearCulture @minmsme @ChairmanKvic”, she tweeted.

This was followed with four photographs of herself having draped the final four options seeking for votes on which one to wear on August 15. “My #SareeSearch continues. Help me pick one to wear for #IndependenceDay by voting for your favorite. #WeWearCulture”, she tweeted along with the photo.

My #SareeSearch continues. Help me pick one to wear for #IndependenceDay by voting for your favorite. #WeWearCulture pic.twitter.com/sL9zhdrC3C — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 4, 2017

At the time of writing, the post had already close to 2,000 replies, over 2,000 favourites and hundreds of retweets. A quick look at the replies shows that most tweeple seem to prefer either the Tussar or the Kanjeevaram, though there have also been a number of other suggestions such as the Assamese Muga silk or a Sambhalpuri or Bandhni.

But, we guess we’ll have to wait till August 15 to see which is the winner.

