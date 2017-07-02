Social media lauds spirit of UP policewoman on being transferred, after standing up to BJP party workers

After news of UP policewoman Shrestha Thakur’s transfer was known, many have lauded her positive spirit. (Source: As Thakur/Facebook) After news of UP policewoman Shrestha Thakur’s transfer was known, many have lauded her positive spirit. (Source: As Thakur/Facebook)

After a video of UP policewoman Shrestha Thakur standing up to BJP workers went viral last week, there was much applause for the lady cop’s bravado and sense of duty. But things took an expected turn as reports of DSP Thakur’s transfer – along with a few other deputy superintendents – to Bahraich district started doing the rounds.

In what seems to be a confirmation of those reports, Thakur took to her Facebook account on Sunday (July 2) to say that she is happy about the tranfer and sees it “as a reward for my good work”. Giving the post a poetic turn, she wrote, “Jahaan bhi jayega, roshni lutaega. Kisi chirag ka apna makaan nai hota (Wherever it is kept, it will spread its light; a lamp does not have a home of its own).”

She went on to write, “Got transfer to bhraich, it’s nepal border, don’t worry my friends I am happy ..I accept it as a reward for my good work. .u all are invited to bahraich”.

See her post here.



This positive spirit is widely being appreciated by those who have admired her for standing up to the BKP workers, in Bulandshahar district, and for sending five of them to jail for ‘obstruction of duty’.

Thakur’s transfer as well as her Facebook post is creating a lot of buzz on social media. While many have taken to Twitter to express their support of her stand and expressing disappointment at her being transferred, others have responded to her post, wishing her luck for the police officer’s next stint.

Check out some of the reactions here.



Here’s the buzz on Twitter around her transfer

If the news of the transfer of Shrestha Thakur “to keep the morale” of BJP workers is correct, it is BAD. @BJP4India @narendramodi @AmitShah — Ankur (@AnkurTheGame) July 2, 2017

Is the transfer of @Shrestha Thakur to Bahraich is not a biased decision after taking an action against a @BJP4India leader? — Shashank Tiwari (@Shashank92pccs2) July 2, 2017

@myogiadityanath #BJP I m extremly dispointed by the transfer of lady police inspector Shrestha thakur.. — Arun Chaubey (@Imachaubey) July 2, 2017

She will do well where ever they send her. She is a Indian Tigress. — Joydeep Ganguly (@joydeepg9) July 2, 2017

Appreciate your spirit….while I appreciate your courage, would have preferred bit more diplomatic approach in dealing — Alok Kumar Chaudhury (@alok_chaudhury) July 2, 2017

It is said, Thakur’s transfer followed a meeting of 11 party MLAs and MPs with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue.

