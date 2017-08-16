Photos of police personnel in flooded UP celebrating Independence Day are going viral

The photos of the UP police personnel, their trousers folded, standing in muddy waters were largely appreciated by tweeple, many of whom responded with messages of Jai Hind and encouraging tweets. (Source: DG UP/Twitter) The photos of the UP police personnel, their trousers folded, standing in muddy waters were largely appreciated by tweeple, many of whom responded with messages of Jai Hind and encouraging tweets. (Source: DG UP/Twitter)

A day after photos of schoolchildren and a teacher saluting the national flag in flood-affected Assam on the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day went viral on social media, we now have another set of similar photos that are going viral online, and gathering a lot of applause from Netizens. On Wednesday afternoon, DGP UP Sri Sulkhan Singh tweeted out photos of policemen and policewomen standing in knee- and ankle-deep water saluting the national flag in Bahraich and Siddharthnagar, which have created quite a lot of buzz on the micro-blogging site.

The photos of police personnel, their trousers folded, standing in muddy waters were shared with the positive message, “I salute the spirit of the UP Police from Bahraich and Siddharthnagar. They will all be awarded. Jai Hind.” The photos were largely appreciated by tweeple, many of whom responded with messages of Jai Hind and encouraging words, appreciating the spirit and fervour of patritism among the police force.

Incessant rains have affected many parts of India, though it’s in Assam where things have been quite dire, what with around 11 lakh people affected by the floods. Though there have been reports of water receding in Bihar, it’s been on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday, on August 15, many people shared photos from the flooded streets of Assam, where people did not let the natural disaster come in the way of showing their love for India and celebrated 70 years of Indian independence against all odds.

