UP family gives pet parrot elaborate Hindu last rites and prayer meeting

The Mittal family perform last rituals for their dead parrot. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The Mittal family perform last rituals for their dead parrot. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Pets are often held as dear as kids, and that was exactly the case for the Mittal family from Uttar Pradesh. Their pet parrot was just like a family member, and when it passed away recently, they decided to conduct the last rituals according to Hindu customs. To deal with the profound loss, they decided to offer the same love and respect as it was one of their own.

Pankaj Kumar Mittal, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, organised the funeral rites and a feast. The family even went to the Ganga ghat with the mortal remains of the parrot for the final rites, after they cremated him according to Hindu customs. They also organised a prayer meeting for the pet, who had been reportedly rescued by the Mittals, and since then had become a part of their family.

News agency ANI tweeted the pictures of the last rituals.

Last rites of a pet parrot, who died on March 5, conducted with traditional Hindu rituals of ‘havan’ & ‘bhoj’ in Amroha’s Hasanpur y’day; owner Pankaj Kumar says, ‘adopted it 5 yrs ago when it couldn’t fly because of leg injury, treated him even better than my son’ #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/219c1PuAnB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 12, 2018

The love for pets may be not be uncommon, but the fact that someone would go as far as to organise a funeral and prayer meeting isn’t all that common either. Then there are pet cemeteries as well, and then the other extreme would be the town of Beddegelert in North Wales, named after a pet dog. As if that wasn’t enough, there is even a burial spot and statue in his memory. The furry baby’s story is part of the local folklore.

Doesn’t it remind you of the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd