VIDEO: UP man BITES OFF snake’s head after being bitten by it

A snake biting a man isn’t uncommon, but a man not only biting off a snake’s head but chewing it as well, has definitely made headlines. (Source: ANI news UP/Twitter) A snake biting a man isn’t uncommon, but a man not only biting off a snake’s head but chewing it as well, has definitely made headlines. (Source: ANI news UP/Twitter)

In a bizarre incident from Uttar Pradesh, a man hailing from Hardoi has shocked doctors after he bit a snake’s head off and chewed it before spitting it out. Doctor Sanjay Kumar, who treated the man, told news agency ANI that he had never seen such a case and also confirmed that the man was alright even after biting a snake. “Never saw such a case. The man was alright even biting a snake,” Dr Kumar said. Identified by a national English daily as Sonelal, the farmer apparently said that he did this to take revenge from the snake as the snake bit him.

After biting off the head, he fell unconscious and was rushed to a community health centre, according to the news agency. A video of the man describing the incident after being treated has also been shared online.

Hardoi: A farmer bit off a snake’s hood after it bit him in a field; doctor Sanjay Kumar says, ‘never saw such a case. The man was alright even biting a snake’ (20.02.2018) pic.twitter.com/PibIOvARdW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2018

Watch the video here:

