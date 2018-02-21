  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

VIDEO: UP man BITES OFF snake’s head after being bitten by it

In a shocking incident, a man hailing from Hardoi, UP, bit off the head of a snake to seek revenge from it. Quite surprisingly, the man survived and described the incident after gaining consciousness.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2018 5:08 pm
UP man bites snake head off, man bites snake head, snake head biten by man, man survives after biting snake, Indian express, Indian express news A snake biting a man isn’t uncommon, but a man not only biting off a snake’s head but chewing it as well, has definitely made headlines.  (Source: ANI news UP/Twitter)
Related News

In a bizarre incident from Uttar Pradesh, a man hailing from Hardoi has shocked doctors after he bit a snake’s head off and chewed it before spitting it out. Doctor Sanjay Kumar, who treated the man, told news agency ANI that he had never seen such a case and also confirmed that the man was alright even after biting a snake. “Never saw such a case. The man was alright even biting a snake,” Dr Kumar saidIdentified by a national English daily as Sonelal, the farmer apparently said that he did this to take revenge from the snake as the snake bit him.

After biting off the head, he fell unconscious and was rushed to a community health centre, according to the news agency. A video of the man describing the incident after being treated has also been shared online.

Watch the video here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 21: Latest News