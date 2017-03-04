Trending News

‘Road show or cam show?’: Read these hilarious tweets after Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow in Varanasi

Funny jokes about Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's joint roadshow have been doing the rounds of social media.

Road show or Cam show? (Source: File Photo)

In a show of strength, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took out a roadshow in poll-bound UP’s Varanasi. Clashing with PM Narendra Modi’s visit on the same day ahead of the last phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh on March 8, the roadshow began from ‘Kachehri chauraha’ and will culminate at the ‘Girjaghar chauraha’. Before that, the two offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Modi was on his way to offer prayers at two of the fabled temples of the ancient city. During the joint show, a clash broke out between SP and BJP workers. As the procession reached Chaukaghat, with Gandhi and Yadav perched atop an open bus and a swarm of supporters marching on foot, SP workers came face-to-face with members of BJP which has set up a media centre nearby.

Tempers flared and workers of both parties started yelling and hurling stones at each other. The situation was soon brought under control as policemen deployed along the route resorted to lathicharge.

Meanwhile, funny jokes about Rahul-Akhilesh’s joint roadshow have been doing the rounds of social media. Read some tweets here:

