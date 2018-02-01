  • Associate Sponsor
Union Budget 2018: Twitterati share their expectations and jokes (but, of course!)

The Union Budget 2018-19 that will be presented by Arun Jaitley in the Parliament today (February 1) will be the final full budget of this NDA government before the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. It also comes after the government announced big economic reforms like Goods and Service Tax.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: February 1, 2018 11:08 am
Budget 2018-19, budget 2018, union budget, finance minister, lok sabha, arun jaitley, twitter reactions, fiscal deficit, inflation, income tax, gst, budget terms, narendra modi Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2018-19 in Lok Sabha on February 1, 2018. (Source: File Photo)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2018-19 in Parliament today (February 1), and people on social media are buzzing with excitement. The budget, that will be the last full budget of this NDA government before the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, comes after the government announced big economic reforms such as the Goods and Service Tax last year. And it goes without saying that everybody has an opinion on it. While some users on social media have put forth what they are expecting from the budget, others are cracking jokes on the throbbing anticipation and excitement.

While @gunjakapoor tweeted,“I want a gender neutral #Budget2018 Some husbands who appoint their wives as directors also deny them respect and dignity,” @kktotlani wrote, “Being Sr citizen i would like FM to increase the IT limit to 5 lacs & limit under 80C be increased to 2.5 lacs. The 80 TTA limit be increased fro 10000 to 50000. Super senior benefit of income tax slab be allowed to all veteran over 60 years.” But, as always is the case, there are some who are also cracking jokes. A user with the Twitter handle @mredul_INC wrote, “I hope This #Budget2018 will have a special subsidy for the pakoda wala’s and Agriculture income will come into tax bt the corporate income will b exempted ?? that’s what we call a modi budget.”

These are what people are expecting from this year’s budget.

There were also some who were busy cracking jokes. Here are some.

