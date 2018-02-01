Union Budget 2018: Twitterati share their expectations and jokes (but, of course!)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2018-19 in Lok Sabha on February 1, 2018. (Source: File Photo) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2018-19 in Lok Sabha on February 1, 2018. (Source: File Photo)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2018-19 in Parliament today (February 1), and people on social media are buzzing with excitement. The budget, that will be the last full budget of this NDA government before the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, comes after the government announced big economic reforms such as the Goods and Service Tax last year. And it goes without saying that everybody has an opinion on it. While some users on social media have put forth what they are expecting from the budget, others are cracking jokes on the throbbing anticipation and excitement.

While @gunjakapoor tweeted,“I want a gender neutral #Budget2018 Some husbands who appoint their wives as directors also deny them respect and dignity,” @kktotlani wrote, “Being Sr citizen i would like FM to increase the IT limit to 5 lacs & limit under 80C be increased to 2.5 lacs. The 80 TTA limit be increased fro 10000 to 50000. Super senior benefit of income tax slab be allowed to all veteran over 60 years.” But, as always is the case, there are some who are also cracking jokes. A user with the Twitter handle @mredul_INC wrote, “I hope This #Budget2018 will have a special subsidy for the pakoda wala’s and Agriculture income will come into tax bt the corporate income will b exempted ?? that’s what we call a modi budget.”

These are what people are expecting from this year’s budget.

I want a gender neutral #Budget2018

Some husbands who appoint their wives as directors also deny them respect and dignity. @maryashakil — Gunja Kapoor (@gunjakapoor) February 1, 2018

Introduce inheritance tax on the property passed to an heir in case valuation is more than 10 cr. It will increase govt revenue. RT if agree @arunjaitley @adhia03 @FinMinIndia @PMOIndia #Budget2018 — CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) January 28, 2018

I want this #Budget2018 to be A. Populist for farmers

B. Boring for middle class

C. Indifferent to Uber rich@FinMinIndia — Gunja Kapoor (@gunjakapoor) February 1, 2018

Want standard deduction of 30% to be reintroduced in this budget for salaried class #Budget2018 — Sherooo (@Hitesh1123) February 1, 2018

There were also some who were busy cracking jokes. Here are some.

When you’ve quit smoking 🚬 but still want to know the change in price of the cigarettes.#Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/uxlly40mHq — Hastamithun (@tuhin_tB) February 1, 2018

I hope This #Budget2018 will have a special subsidy for the pakoda wala’s and Agriculture income will come into tax bt the corporate income will b exempted 😎 that’s what we call a modi budget. — Mredul Kamra (@mredul_INC) January 31, 2018

Everyone on the TL will be a Nobel Laureate Economist today #budget2018 pic.twitter.com/8VCeBUGBBB — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 1, 2018

