Budget 2018: The funniest Twitter reactions to Arun Jaitley’s budget 2018

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley just concluded his rather long speech presenting the last full Union Budget from the Narendra Modi-led NDA government before the 2019 general elections. The day started with a lot of buzz – online and offline – on whether this would be a populist budget, and would there be any significant announcements for the middle and salaried classes. As it happens, there is a bit of disappointment for the common man and for consumer sentiment in general as there will be no change in income tax rates. The reintroduction of standard deduction after many years of Rs 40,000 a year may not really enthuse tax payers. There is some relief in medicals bills, as the exemption on annual health insurance premiums has been increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.
Going by the chatter online, the muted reaction to the budget presentation was anticipated, with people already tweeting out comments on how a majority of the common man’s concerns would be overlooked. In fact, as one of IndianExpress’ experts Harish Damodaran says, “This is a budget that has probably not pleased anyone.” Nevertheless, trust our ‘ever-ebulient’, constantly sarcy Twitterati to take refuge in humour and keep spirits high. And this year was no different.
No sooner that Jaitley had begun his speech, the quips started coming in. And while the humour analysis is ongoing, here are some of the funniest tweets on the Finance Minister’s Union Budget presentation, thus far. The observations range from the fanciness of the Budget Briefcase to digs on the middle class being shortchanged yet again.
Take a dekko, and laugh (cry) along.
Middle class genuine #Taxpayers Reaction on #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/cF0LWe0RQ7
— Vishwa Pandya (@VishwaPandya21) February 1, 2018
Reaction of honest tax payers after watching every #Budget in India. #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/Dk8WOTn0xV
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 1, 2017
Middle class looking for tax relief in #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/yM18V1RqiV
— Geekology 🔁 (@academic_dud) February 1, 2018
When you’ve got weed in your bag and entire hostel knows it. pic.twitter.com/ZRy5pNq08X
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2018
#Budget2018 summarised. pic.twitter.com/VheHRUUrqV
— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 1, 2018
Middle Class: Sir, hamaare liye kuch…
Jaitley: pic.twitter.com/X89ZT7OgXs
— Chinmay Mishra (@Chinmay_Mishra_) February 1, 2018
Dear Finance Minister,
Lele, saara mera paisa lele. Party kar le, ja#Budget2018 http://t.co/Cgk19R2Lfw
— Sharin Bhatti (@sharinbhatti) February 1, 2018
Lower class ko milti hain subsidy,
Upper class ko milti hain rebates.
Salary walo tum dekho TV kyonki
Middle class ko milti hain debates.#Budget2018#JaitleyPakodaChor
— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) February 1, 2018
Series of Events ????????#Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/u46l3Acwni
— Delhi se hu bhench*d (@delhichatter) February 1, 2018
#Budget2018 RaGa :What the hell is this TAX proposal can someone explain ?? I can not TAX my brain anymore ! pic.twitter.com/HUcDRg64no
— Padmaja (@prettypadmaja) February 1, 2018
Salaried class person checking #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/kIddSgCSAK
— Maithun (@Being_Humor) February 1, 2018
An honest tax-payer looking for benefits in the budget year after year #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/BHVsUnVnAp
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 1, 2018
Lower class and upper class reaction on middle class after #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/NokASZ1oM4
— Ajay Nimavat (@_Aj207) February 1, 2018
Whatever I can read of this #UnionBudget2018 till now – it’s best to become poor at the earliest in this country
— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 1, 2018
#Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/LortTSvLNx
— Sheen SWAMY (@HaramySwamy) February 1, 2018
Exclusive Picture of Taimur watching #Budget2018 😍 pic.twitter.com/1nzGWCLb43
— Delhi se hu bhench*d (@delhichatter) February 1, 2018
Modi: Salaried logon ke baare mein bhi soch liya kar kabhi…
Jaitley: Woh kya hota hai ?? #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/YwhHkylXTD
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 1, 2018
Engineer waiting “Cigarette ka bata bhai jaldi” #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/nDNyxAq218
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2018
#Budget2018
Looks like the odd-numbered pages are in English, and the even-numbered in Hindi.
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 1, 2018
Budget favors the riches and the poors, middle class bade dhyaan se sunta hai bas!
— Mojo (@Singhlicious) February 1, 2018
Opposition and Critics waiting for #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/rHuYQaAQQL
— wali 🐯 (@iamWali10) February 1, 2018
Friend : Did you see the budget?Middle class is screwed bro
Me : Why? What happened?
Friend : Tu budget dekh yaar. Middle Class is screwed bro.#Budget2018
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2018
The middle stump is middle class. #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/JI1VisvRqu
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 1, 2018
#Budget2018
Seriously, I’m waiting for the day when, instead of rattling off hajar number, the FM puts a powerpoint presentation.
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 1, 2018
Congress has already circulated their reaction to the Budget. Sources say, their spokespersons will react as under:
-This is a pro rich anti poor budget
-Budget will increase inflation
-No relief to common man & farmers
-Unemployment will rise
-Economy will go down#Budget2018
— Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) February 1, 2018
PM Modi to Speaker:- Bol woh(Jaitley) rahe hai par Shabdh hamare hai 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/25IDtafmNs
— Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) February 1, 2018
#Budget2018
Everyone today will be like : pic.twitter.com/BwlrNzRYas
— Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) February 1, 2018
The last line of this budget should be, ‘Looking at the opposition Government has decided to make BURNOL free of cost’#Budget2018
— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) February 1, 2018
Let’s see if these are Union Budget papers.. or the dead bodies of middle class aspirations. #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/VLJA6BHWJD
— Paresh Rawal Fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) February 1, 2018
