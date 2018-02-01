Budget 2018: The funniest Twitter reactions to Arun Jaitley’s budget 2018

Union Budget 2018: How FM Arun Jaitley’s Budget 2018 presentation unleashed a barrage of jokes on the pain of the middle and salaried classes. (Source: PTI) Union Budget 2018: How FM Arun Jaitley’s Budget 2018 presentation unleashed a barrage of jokes on the pain of the middle and salaried classes. (Source: PTI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley just concluded his rather long speech presenting the last full Union Budget from the Narendra Modi-led NDA government before the 2019 general elections. The day started with a lot of buzz – online and offline – on whether this would be a populist budget, and would there be any significant announcements for the middle and salaried classes. As it happens, there is a bit of disappointment for the common man and for consumer sentiment in general as there will be no change in income tax rates. The reintroduction of standard deduction after many years of Rs 40,000 a year may not really enthuse tax payers. There is some relief in medicals bills, as the exemption on annual health insurance premiums has been increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.

Going by the chatter online, the muted reaction to the budget presentation was anticipated, with people already tweeting out comments on how a majority of the common man’s concerns would be overlooked. In fact, as one of IndianExpress’ experts Harish Damodaran says, “This is a budget that has probably not pleased anyone.” Nevertheless, trust our ‘ever-ebulient’, constantly sarcy Twitterati to take refuge in humour and keep spirits high. And this year was no different.

No sooner that Jaitley had begun his speech, the quips started coming in. And while the humour analysis is ongoing, here are some of the funniest tweets on the Finance Minister’s Union Budget presentation, thus far. The observations range from the fanciness of the Budget Briefcase to digs on the middle class being shortchanged yet again.

Take a dekko, and laugh (cry) along.

Middle class looking for tax relief in #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/yM18V1RqiV — Geekology 🔁 (@academic_dud) February 1, 2018

When you’ve got weed in your bag and entire hostel knows it. pic.twitter.com/ZRy5pNq08X — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2018

Dear Finance Minister, Lele, saara mera paisa lele. Party kar le, ja#Budget2018 http://t.co/Cgk19R2Lfw — Sharin Bhatti (@sharinbhatti) February 1, 2018

Lower class ko milti hain subsidy,

Upper class ko milti hain rebates.

Salary walo tum dekho TV kyonki

Middle class ko milti hain debates.#Budget2018#JaitleyPakodaChor — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) February 1, 2018

#Budget2018 RaGa :What the hell is this TAX proposal can someone explain ?? I can not TAX my brain anymore ! pic.twitter.com/HUcDRg64no — Padmaja (@prettypadmaja) February 1, 2018

An honest tax-payer looking for benefits in the budget year after year #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/BHVsUnVnAp — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 1, 2018

Lower class and upper class reaction on middle class after #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/NokASZ1oM4 — Ajay Nimavat (@_Aj207) February 1, 2018

Whatever I can read of this #UnionBudget2018 till now – it’s best to become poor at the earliest in this country — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 1, 2018

Exclusive Picture of Taimur watching #Budget2018 😍 pic.twitter.com/1nzGWCLb43 — Delhi se hu bhench*d (@delhichatter) February 1, 2018

Modi: Salaried logon ke baare mein bhi soch liya kar kabhi…

Jaitley: Woh kya hota hai ?? #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/YwhHkylXTD — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 1, 2018

Engineer waiting “Cigarette ka bata bhai jaldi” #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/nDNyxAq218 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2018

#Budget2018

Looks like the odd-numbered pages are in English, and the even-numbered in Hindi. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 1, 2018

Budget favors the riches and the poors, middle class bade dhyaan se sunta hai bas! — Mojo (@Singhlicious) February 1, 2018

Friend : Did you see the budget?Middle class is screwed bro Me : Why? What happened? Friend : Tu budget dekh yaar. Middle Class is screwed bro.#Budget2018 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2018

#Budget2018

Seriously, I’m waiting for the day when, instead of rattling off hajar number, the FM puts a powerpoint presentation. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 1, 2018

Congress has already circulated their reaction to the Budget. Sources say, their spokespersons will react as under:

-This is a pro rich anti poor budget

-Budget will increase inflation

-No relief to common man & farmers

-Unemployment will rise

-Economy will go down#Budget2018 — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) February 1, 2018

PM Modi to Speaker:- Bol woh(Jaitley) rahe hai par Shabdh hamare hai 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/25IDtafmNs — Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) February 1, 2018

The last line of this budget should be, ‘Looking at the opposition Government has decided to make BURNOL free of cost’#Budget2018 — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) February 1, 2018

Let’s see if these are Union Budget papers.. or the dead bodies of middle class aspirations. #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/VLJA6BHWJD — Paresh Rawal Fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) February 1, 2018

