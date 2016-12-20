Understanding demonetisation, the Calvin and Hobbes way, thanks to this Chennai techie

We bet you never thought you’d relate to Calvin and Hobbes like this! (Source: krishashok/Twitter) We bet you never thought you’d relate to Calvin and Hobbes like this! (Source: krishashok/Twitter)

Since the clock struck 20.30 on November 8, 2016, Indians have been in a state of constant chaos. As we near PM Narendra Modi’s 50-day aftermath to the demonetisation of high-value notes of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, the queues seem to be getting longer, frustration levels higher and the ever-changing rules crazier.

Just yesterday (December 19), the Reserve Bank of India tweaked yet another rule so that those who wish to deposit more than Rs 5,000 have to explain why they haven’t done so already, and the reason has to convince two officials as well. A day after, polictical activist and former AAP member Yogendra Yadav went over to the bank to deposit a ‘small sum’ that was more than Rs 5,000 and then shared his explanation on Facebook, which subsequently went viral.

Well, amid all the chaos and rule changing and trying to make sense of what’s going on, one Chennai-based cartoonist sought the help of the sagely duo of Calvin and Hobbes to explain all that’s going on. And it’s absolutely hilarious, while being completely spot on!

Ashok Krish is head, social media and workplace reimagination practice, with a multinational IT firm. He is also a ‘musician, blogger, columnist, meme-starter and airport dweller’, as he describes himself in his Twitter bio.

Reacting to the series of rules being changed, and rechanged and changed again, Ashok was reminded of Calvinball, a game invented by the creator of the two iconic characters Bill Watterson, in which you make up the rules as you go along. Sound familiar. Well, it did to Ashok, who soon created a brilliant Calvin and Hobbes panel, replacing the original dialogue bubbles with those relevant to demonetisation.

Read the panel here.

While we were busy standing in ATM and bank queues, the Supreme Court ordered that we need to now stand for the National Anthem before watching a movie. No mind that the movie you’ve gone to watch includes Ranveer Singh in his underwear (as Mrs Funnybones Twinkle Khanna was fast to point out), but stand we must. This gave Ashok yet another idea for a Calvin and Hobbes panel. “In the situation with the national anthem being made mandatory, i was reminded of how hyper nationalism, Us vs them exclusive membership rules and the expectation of visible displays of loyalty and patriotism was best captured through a reference to Calvin’s GROSS (get rid of slimy girlS) club,” he told indianexpress.com.

Read the panel here.

G.R.O.S.S – Get Rid of Slimy Sickulars pic.twitter.com/eNNpMI8Hcp — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) November 30, 2016

Now, as a fallout of all the rule changing and long lines, there seems to be an increase in the level of confusion regarding the usefulness of the whole demonetisation process. Which is probably why Calvin needed to ‘mansplain’ it to Susie.

Read the panel here.

Calvin mansplains demonetization to Susie pic.twitter.com/2NaeVLrHQn — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) December 19, 2016

Can’t wait for another version of Calvin and Hobbes on Demonetisation. We still have 10 days to go before the December 30 deadline!

