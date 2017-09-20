Only in Express

UberEats says ‘sorry’ after being trashed on Twitter for SEXIST ‘Wife Appreciation Day’ ad

Many in Bangalore woke up to a sexist message from UberEats to celebrate 'Wife Appreciation Day' on the third Sunday of September. Wasting no time, a lot of Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to slam the message.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 20, 2017 8:06 pm
uber, ubereats, uber ad, wife appreciation day, uber wife appreciation day ad, sexist ad by uber, uber twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Twitterati trashed UberEats for their sexist ad on ‘Wife Appreciation Day’. (Source: Pixabay/Twitter)
Related News

Cab providing company Uber sparked a lot of major controversies this year, and the struggle seems far from over. Recently, UberEats shared a new campaign to celebrate ‘Wife Appreciation Day’ on the third Sunday of September. It sent out a promotional message to its customers, asking husbands to help let their wives take “a day off from the kitchen.”

Here’s what their ad read: “Dear Husbands, a gentle reminder — Today is Wife Appreciation Day! Order on UberEATS and let your wife take a day off from the kitchen. Use promo code ‘nocookingday’ and get Rs 100 off on a minimum billing of Rs 400. Valid only on 17 September.”

Many in Bangalore woke up to see the text message, and couldn’t keep calm. Wasting no time, a lot of Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to express their disdain. “Sorry @uber but why do you think that only the “wife” needs to be at the kitchen!” one user wrote. Check out some of the tweets here.

In no time, the scorn over their ad went viral, and the company’s PR team apologised on social media. “This was totally inappropriate. We’ve removed it and we apologize,” a tweet sent out from the handle @Uber_Comms read.

What’s more, Uber’s chief brand officer also saw the blunder and was extremely apologetic for it. “Oh hell no. This is completely unacceptable. Will take care of this,” he wrote.

IndianExpress.com has reached out to Uber’s team, and is awaiting a reply.

What do you think of the fiasco? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 20: Latest News