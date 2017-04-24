Twitterati’s new obsession: Three words better than ‘I love you’!

I love you, too mushy? I love you, too mushy?

Social media can be quite a funny space. What suddenly garners the attention of the Netizens cannot be predicted. Over past couple of months, if Netizens do not find anything to roast or troll, they generate their own fodder for entertainment. After all, it’s the age for self-service, isn’t it?

So, on one such lazy weekend, one such active Twitter user asked everyone for suggestions for “3 words better than ‘I love you'”. Of course, in the age of Tinder, there’s hardly anything exciting about ‘I love you’, right? If not then it’s too mushy a concept in the age of ‘no strings attached’.

Wifi chal gaya pic.twitter.com/2IvxT74jfV — Bakwas Rider (@BakwasRadio) April 22, 2017

Well, no matter what may have been the reason, it seems Tweeple were up for the little contest and the results are hilarious!

Check out some of the reactions here:

@BakwasRadio JIO freetime extended — Yogi DonaldNath (@SuitBootkaTweet) April 22, 2017

@BakwasRadio When the girl says-

Let me pay — Garbyal Vipul (@_gabijunior19) April 22, 2017

The spoken like a true businessman, this is by far the best!

@BakwasRadio I’ll give it to you in two words,

‘Salary Credited’

Ek word ka profit, yahi hota hai bijness pic.twitter.com/R5lC5XX30x — Le lo mera (@purana500) April 22, 2017

This is certainly not the first time, Indians Twitterati have taken to fancy something as random and wacky like this. Be it taking a jibe at ‘Bandra girl’ or digging out old photos of actors, they have left everyone in splits. With random joke series like Kids, Adults and Legends or film clips like that of Kuch Kuch Hota Hain and Mohabbatein, Indians can derive fun from anything!

