Twitterati’s new obsession: Three words better than ‘I love you’!

"JIO freetime extended"

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:April 24, 2017 12:11 pm
Social media can be quite a funny space. What suddenly garners the attention of the Netizens cannot be predicted. Over past couple of months, if Netizens do not find anything to roast or troll, they generate their own fodder for entertainment. After all, it’s the age for self-service, isn’t it?

So, on one such lazy weekend, one such active Twitter user asked everyone for suggestions for “3 words better than ‘I love you'”. Of course, in the age of Tinder, there’s hardly anything exciting about ‘I love you’, right? If not then it’s too mushy a concept in the age of ‘no strings attached’.

Well, no matter what may have been the reason, it seems Tweeple were up for the little contest and the results are hilarious!

Check out some of the reactions here:

The spoken like a true businessman, this is by far the best!

This is certainly not the first time, Indians Twitterati have taken to fancy something as random and wacky like this. Be it taking a jibe at ‘Bandra girl’ or digging out old photos of actors, they have left everyone in splits. With random joke series like Kids, Adults and Legends or film clips like that of Kuch Kuch Hota Hain and Mohabbatein, Indians can derive fun from anything!

