Arun Jaitley handed defence ministry again; so now ‘he can defend his Finance Ministry and finance his Defence Ministry’

This is the second time Arun Jaitley has been given charges for the Defence Ministry under the current NDA tenure. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) This is the second time Arun Jaitley has been given charges for the Defence Ministry under the current NDA tenure. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday was given additional charge of the defence ministry after Manohar Parrikar resigned to take over as Goa Chief Minister. Parrikar submitted his resignation to President Pranab Mukherjee after he was chosen to lead the government in Goa, where BJP is all set to form a coalition government.

This is the second time that Jaitley will be holding the additional portfolio of the defence ministry in the NDA government. He was previously in charge of the ministry from May 26 to November 9 in 2014.

As the Rashtrapati Bhawan confirmed the news that additional responsibilities have been bestowed on the finance ministry, Netizens were quite baffled. Jaitley who already holds other portfolios such as finance and corporate affairs has always been one of the first choice for any additional charge. Jaitley earlier was also the Union information and broadcasting minister.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their views about Jaitley additional charge, so much that ‘Defence Ministry’ started trending on the micro-blogging site. While many were disheartened to see Parrikar vacate the seat, mostly users were keen to analyse, what Jaitley’s move meant. While some tried to access the move politically and said that India needs a full-time defence minister, few came remarked about the decision in a punny way.

Sample some of the reactions below.

Oh! Arun Jaitley gets Defence.

Now he can defend his Finance Ministry & finance his Defence Ministry, — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 13, 2017

Additional charge of Defence Ministry to #ArunJaitley

Will it be called #surcharge — Omniscient (@mukeshk20in) March 13, 2017

Defence Ministry should be given to Baba Ramdev, so that Patanjali can start making healthy Ammunitions too! — Bobby Deol (@thebobbydeoll) March 13, 2017

New Defence Ministry

Finance plus Defence Portfolio …what to expect ??

A budgeted defense or a defensive budget !!  — Bhumit -Sidd (@BhumitKathiriya) March 13, 2017

Like seriously Arun Jaitley for Defence Ministry too?

Wont be surprised agar kal ko usse Natl Tennis Team ka coach bhi bana de -_- #uncolour — Aastha Varma (@AasthaVarma) March 13, 2017

Jaitley in wonderland. — @aleemuddeenkhan (@aleemuddeenkhan) March 13, 2017

Defence goes back to Jaitley.

Parrikar goes back to Goa.

Punjab goes back to Captain.

And Kejriwal goes back to Posters/Hoardings in Delhi! — Anupam (@AnupamConnects) March 13, 2017

Engineer resigned and the lawyer joined for the defence ministry. :P http://t.co/XivrobCJXf — Arunachali (@bisajaupeng) March 13, 2017

