Arun Jaitley handed defence ministry again; so now ‘he can defend his Finance Ministry and finance his Defence Ministry’

Twitterati take a dig at the additional charge.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: March 13, 2017 7:54 pm
This is the second time Arun Jaitley has been given charges for the Defence Ministry under the current NDA tenure. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday was given additional charge of the defence ministry after Manohar Parrikar resigned to take over as Goa Chief Minister. Parrikar submitted his resignation to President Pranab Mukherjee after he was chosen to lead the government in Goa, where BJP is all set to form a coalition government.

This is the second time that Jaitley will be holding the additional portfolio of the defence ministry in the NDA government. He was previously in charge of the ministry from May 26 to November 9 in 2014.

As the Rashtrapati Bhawan confirmed the news that additional responsibilities have been bestowed on the finance ministry, Netizens were quite baffled. Jaitley who already holds other portfolios such as finance and corporate affairs has always been one of the first choice for any additional charge. Jaitley earlier was also the Union information and broadcasting minister.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their views about Jaitley additional charge, so much that ‘Defence Ministry’ started trending on the micro-blogging site. While many were disheartened to see Parrikar vacate the seat, mostly users were keen to analyse, what Jaitley’s move meant. While some tried to access the move politically and said that India needs a full-time defence minister, few came remarked about the decision in a punny way.

Sample some of the reactions below.

