#WalkOutFromPakMatch is trending on Twitter; here’s why

Tweeple urged Virat Kohli and team to boycott the scheduled match in the ICC Champions Trophy and stand with Indian Army.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 3, 2017 11:22 pm
Activists of right-wing group Hindu Sena shout slogans demanding cancellation of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Pakistan during a protest in New Delhi. (Source: AP)

There has been a lot of buzz as India is all set to face Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday (June 4). However, hours before the two teams face each other, it seems a section of the Indian Twitterati has been urging captain Virat Kohli and the team to boycott the match. A number of people took to the micro-blogging site to state how they felt that the Men in Blue should walk out of the game because of the ongoing tensions at the border and the players should stand in support of the army. #WalkOutFromPakMatch became the top trend on Twitter on Saturday evening as Tweeple asked the sportsmen to put ‘nation first’.

No bilateral series has been organised between the two nations since 2013. The two neighbours have only clashed in international events. Pakistani players were also left out of IPL teams since 2009, following the Mumbai attack.

Many highlighted the series of ceasefire violations in the past few days along with the incidents of mutilation of bodies of Indian soldiers. However, there were a few who argued that boycotting a cricket match wouldn’t resolve the tension between the two neighbouring nations.

Here’s what Tweeple had to say before the match.

On many occasions, many Indian cricketers from Virender Sehwag to Gautam Gambhir have come forward and extended their support to our jawans. But the question now is, will all this pre-match buzz impact on the match?

