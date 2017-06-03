WalkOutFromPakMatch is trending on Twitter; here’s why

Activists of right-wing group Hindu Sena shout slogans demanding cancellation of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Pakistan during a protest in New Delhi. (Source: AP) Activists of right-wing group Hindu Sena shout slogans demanding cancellation of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Pakistan during a protest in New Delhi. (Source: AP)

There has been a lot of buzz as India is all set to face Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday (June 4). However, hours before the two teams face each other, it seems a section of the Indian Twitterati has been urging captain Virat Kohli and the team to boycott the match. A number of people took to the micro-blogging site to state how they felt that the Men in Blue should walk out of the game because of the ongoing tensions at the border and the players should stand in support of the army. #WalkOutFromPakMatch became the top trend on Twitter on Saturday evening as Tweeple asked the sportsmen to put ‘nation first’.

No bilateral series has been organised between the two nations since 2013. The two neighbours have only clashed in international events. Pakistani players were also left out of IPL teams since 2009, following the Mumbai attack.

Many highlighted the series of ceasefire violations in the past few days along with the incidents of mutilation of bodies of Indian soldiers. However, there were a few who argued that boycotting a cricket match wouldn’t resolve the tension between the two neighbouring nations.

We should stand with our army in every possible way. Why to make a tie towards pak? Do they deserve? #WalkOutFromPakMatch — Pranav (@Pranavtwitss) June 3, 2017

Walking out of match will send a more powerful message than winning it even by 10 wickets. Stand up for your army.#WalkOutFromPakMatch — Aj’s Logic (@ajaysapra) June 3, 2017

Even today our 2 Jawans Martyred. Indian cricket must learn from Indian Hockey who denied to play Johor Cup due to Pak. #WalkOutFromPakMatch — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) June 3, 2017

@imVkohli Request you to stand with billions of feelings. We stand with our forces #WalkOutFromPakMatch — Pankaj Singh (@Cheers_Zindagi) June 3, 2017

I am against any matches with Pakistan. I don’t understand by which logic India should go for a Cricket match with Pak?#walkoutfrompakmatch — Sadhana Tiwari (@Swt_Sadhana) June 3, 2017

@imVkohli n co winning will give joy but My heart will swell with pride if they walk out of ground refusing to play#WalkOutFromPakMatch pic.twitter.com/SmfitJLZpN — 🌞Shailendra🌞 (@shailendrat) June 3, 2017

No game, No business, No deals, No talks, No mercy, No Humanity, Nothing with Pak until situation at LOC is normalized #WalkOutFromPakMatch — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) June 3, 2017

Dear @Viratkohli Its not BCCI but India you play for. And India wants you to boycott tomorrow’s match with pak.#WalkOutFromPakMatch pic.twitter.com/qMAQgmcR42 — Karan Sharma (@IKaransharma27) June 3, 2017

Dear @Viratkohli Indian Army keeps you safe to play cricket. Tomorrow, boycott Pak match for Indian Army.#WalkOutFromPakMatch pic.twitter.com/gNksa4TkyV — Karan Sharma (@IKaransharma27) June 3, 2017

Dear @Viratkohli Let the world know. Indian Team stands with the Indian Army.#WalkOutFromPakMatch — Er Shobhit Agarwal (@shobhit496) June 3, 2017

#WalkOutFromPakMatch stupid trend.. We will lose points and it will be an advantage for Pakistan in #CT17 — Abhishek #408 (@AsliAbhishek_) June 3, 2017

Beat them. That’s the answer! Not to #WalkOutFromPakMatch ! — Mohit Arora (@MohitArora2013) June 3, 2017

No need 2 #WalkOutFromPakMatch , its not a #Bilateral talks , its like #UNGA Beat at international level, But Don’t play Bilateral Series. http://t.co/CqJiY6wNCg — Vînød Gupta🇮🇳 (@yuvv4774) June 3, 2017

Rubbish… We cant #WalkOutFromPakMatch .. No Not at all… Face them and win, it be the best gift to our soldiers. Jaihind 🇮🇳 — Rishi (@Im_rishi7) June 3, 2017

Ignor them Match hoga When we can defeat them why shuld we boycott Our boys will play well this time as they do always#WalkOutFromPakMatch http://t.co/sCfmkzRYei — Boys Played Well (@IndianPatriot55) June 3, 2017

Dear frnds u sugstin #WalkOutFromPakMatch but knw the consequences what ICC may do. Better beat them n probe “BAAP, BAAP HOTA HAI” @imVkohli — Post Script (@achieverindia) June 3, 2017

On many occasions, many Indian cricketers from Virender Sehwag to Gautam Gambhir have come forward and extended their support to our jawans. But the question now is, will all this pre-match buzz impact on the match?

