Twitterati trolls Prakash Raj, asks him to ‘come out of hiding’ after Karnataka Election results

Actor-activist Prakash Raj was bashed on Twitter after he had proclaimed that BJP will not come to power in Karnataka. Now with BJP being the single largest party in the state, Twitterati went berserk asking him to come out of hiding and questioned his failed prediction.

Come tomorrow… I trust and believe Karnataka will not let BJP form the government.. it’s gonna answer people who are in denial of what the country is waking up to .. WE #justasking are focused to continue to stand by the citizens ..n pressure WHO EVER comes next …to Deliver — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 14, 2018

In recent times, Prakash Raj had closely followed the election campaigning and even asked people to go out and vote. As the results started coming in on Tuesday, the actor took to Twitter warning people to watch out for negotiations and horse-trading among the parties, desperate to form the government.

1. BJP approaches Governor claiming largest party ..2. He gives time to prove ( read as ..time to poach n buy) …3. Chanakya arrives to poach …4. Paid media on the toes to celebrate his talent …5. Finally we the citizens reduced to watch the match of horse trading — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 15, 2018

Towards the end of Tuesday, the picture became clear that the Congress would extend support to JD(S) with the latter’s HD Kumaraswamy projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate. While the Congress and JD(S) leaders quickly sought an appointment with the Governor Vajubhai Vala, BJP had it’s leaders JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan flew in from Delhi to Karnataka. At this, Prakash Raj tweeted:

This shameless political CIRCUS ..makes my resolve to be more committed to stand by the citizens …and continue to empower them to their right of #justasking whoever comes to power.. meanwhile let’s see the true colours of all the jokers unfold . Happy viewing 😀😀 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 15, 2018

Not stopping at this, the actor went on to ask the people to be aware of what’s happening around them and not being mere spectators.

Unless you don’t wake up .. and start #justasking together each n every politician and every political party. ….YOUR MANDATE will be taken for granted .. will be manipulated and finally we the citizens of our country will be reduced to be mere spectators. Continue #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 15, 2018

Of late, Raj has been a staunch critic of the Narendra Modi government and has spoken out on innumerable occasions against them. In one such instance, he even likened the BJP with cancer and Congress-JD(S) with cough and cold. He launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for staying silent over the recent attacks taking place under the garb of religious sensitivities in the country.

Social commentator and adman Suhel Seth also took a dig at Prakash Raj for his #justasking tweets by saying:

This is a moral defeat for Prakash Raj. Forget Bollywood, the bloke won’t even have a role in Panchayati Politics. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) May 15, 2018

Twitterati too jumped on the bandwagon trolling the actor by posing multiple questions for him.

