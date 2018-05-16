Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Latest News

Twitterati trolls Prakash Raj, asks him to ‘come out of hiding’ after Karnataka Election results

Of late, Raj has been a staunch critic of the Narendra Modi government and has spoken out on innumerable occasions against them.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2018 8:58:32 pm
Twitterati trolls Prakash Raj, asks him to 'come out of hiding' after Karnataka Election results Actor Prakash Raj questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the murder of Gauri Lankesh.

Actor-activist Prakash Raj was bashed on Twitter after he had proclaimed that BJP will not come to power in Karnataka. Now with BJP being the single largest party in the state, Twitterati went berserk asking him to come out of hiding and questioned his failed prediction.

In recent times, Prakash Raj had closely followed the election campaigning and even asked people to go out and vote. As the results started coming in on Tuesday, the actor took to Twitter warning people to watch out for negotiations and horse-trading among the parties, desperate to form the government.

Towards the end of Tuesday, the picture became clear that the Congress would extend support to JD(S) with the latter’s HD Kumaraswamy projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate. While the Congress and JD(S) leaders quickly sought an appointment with the Governor Vajubhai Vala, BJP had it’s leaders JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan flew in from Delhi to Karnataka. At this, Prakash Raj tweeted:

Not stopping at this, the actor went on to ask the people to be aware of what’s happening around them and not being mere spectators.

Of late, Raj has been a staunch critic of the Narendra Modi government and has spoken out on innumerable occasions against them. In one such instance, he even likened the BJP with cancer and Congress-JD(S) with cough and cold. He launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for staying silent over the recent attacks taking place under the garb of religious sensitivities in the country.

Social commentator and adman Suhel Seth also took a dig at Prakash Raj for his #justasking tweets by saying:

Twitterati too jumped on the bandwagon trolling the actor by posing multiple questions for him.

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now