Twitterati troll Hema Malini for her insensitive remark on the Mumbai Kamala Mills fire

Atleast 14 people died and 54 others were injured in the Mumbai Kamala Mills fire in the early hours of Friday. BJP MP Hema Malini, while talking about the tragedy, stated that overflowing pollution is one of the reasons why such incidents take place.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 30, 2017 10:11 pm
hema malini, Kamala Mills fire, hema malini comments on Kamala Mills fire, what is Kamala Mills fire, Indian express, Indian express news While Hema Malini did say that the incident was due to casualness, she further stated that such things reoccur as there is no control over population. (Source: File Photo)
While actor Renuka Shahane slammed authorities for the Mumbai Kamala Mills fire, BJP MP Hema Malini had a different take on the issue. While speaking about the tragedy, Malini said that such incidents should not take place and it is clearly a case of casualness. She further stated that authorities usually put a lot of restrictions and it is surprising how these restaurants were allowed. However, when asked why such incidents were reoccurring in Mumbai, her response managed to trigger a backlash on social media. ANI posted the response of the politician on Twitter:

Population is so much, the city is spreading like anything. Some restrictions should be done on the population. Each city should have certain population/limit, after that they should not be allowed. Then let them go to another city: Hema Malini,BJP MP”

Soon people started responding to the tweet and started trolling the actor for passing an insensitive statement about the issue. While some called her statement illogical, others asked whether she herself belonged to the city or not.

Atleast 14 people died and 54 others were injured in the Mumbai Kamala Mills fire in the early hours of Friday. After the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the incident, and  five municipal officials were suspended.

