Twitterati troll Hema Malini for her insensitive remark on the Mumbai Kamala Mills fire

While Hema Malini did say that the incident was due to casualness, she further stated that such things reoccur as there is no control over population. (Source: File Photo) While Hema Malini did say that the incident was due to casualness, she further stated that such things reoccur as there is no control over population. (Source: File Photo)

While actor Renuka Shahane slammed authorities for the Mumbai Kamala Mills fire, BJP MP Hema Malini had a different take on the issue. While speaking about the tragedy, Malini said that such incidents should not take place and it is clearly a case of casualness. She further stated that authorities usually put a lot of restrictions and it is surprising how these restaurants were allowed. However, when asked why such incidents were reoccurring in Mumbai, her response managed to trigger a backlash on social media. ANI posted the response of the politician on Twitter:

“Population is so much, the city is spreading like anything. Some restrictions should be done on the population. Each city should have certain population/limit, after that they should not be allowed. Then let them go to another city: Hema Malini,BJP MP”

Soon people started responding to the tweet and started trolling the actor for passing an insensitive statement about the issue. While some called her statement illogical, others asked whether she herself belonged to the city or not.

And the logic has died yet again! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — PsyCatic (@gayatri_d) December 29, 2017

Never knew she was such a genius 👍👏🙄 — Shalom India (@larissafernand) December 29, 2017

Genius? She’s Indie-Genius! One of a kind (hopefully). Essentially, she’s advocating deforestation or migration. What does she think Indians are – Sarus Cranes? Sheesh! — BugBusta (@MrBugbusta) December 29, 2017

You have out another feather in the cap… Can’t stop laughing 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀 — Sunil Desai (@sunilddesai) December 30, 2017

Finally one intelligent person has spoken pic.twitter.com/LthgEeBZwD — Digvijay Singh (@digvijaysambyal) December 29, 2017

The real wealth is its people and main the main aim of human development should be the enrichment of human life and not simply economic growth, Development must be human oriented,i.e development must be woven around people, not people around development. — Anjani kant (@anjanikant0987) December 29, 2017

Plzz move her out of Mumbai — Tolerant Indian (@imfainaz) December 29, 2017

Atleast 14 people died and 54 others were injured in the Mumbai Kamala Mills fire in the early hours of Friday. After the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the incident, and five municipal officials were suspended.

