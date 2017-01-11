Trending News

Twitterati troll Air India after it shares Amartya Sen’s ‘thank you’ note on Twitter

Air India was declared the world's third-worst airline by an aviation insights company recently.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 11, 2017 10:44 am
air india, air india worst airline, air india worst airline data, air india worst airline statistics, air india amartya sen, air india amartya sen tweet, air india twitter, indian express, indian express news Air India was subjected to a huge backlash on Twitter recently. Here’s why. (Source: File Photo)

Days after Air India was declared world’s third-worst airline, its Twitter handle had what they thought was a perfect response, as a comeback. This declaration about the national carrier was made by an aviation insights company called Flight Stats that reportedly compiles information from about 500 sources. Air India’s spokesperson, however, brushed aside the report as “fabricated” and according to a report by Firstpost, said they will investigate the results till the end. In presumably what they thought will be an apt comeback, Air India tweeted the ‘thank you’ note of none other than Amartya Sen, who appreciated the carrier’s “wonderful service and great care”.

The airline shared the Nobel laureate’s note on the micro-blogging site, which read — “Many thanks indeed for wonderful service and great care! I’m most grateful – and also very impressed. Best wishes and warm regards.” Evidently proud, the airlines posted it with the caption — “#AI is honoured with the words of appreciation from #Noble Laureate #AmartyaSen for travel on #AI111. Hope to see you on board again.”

It seems Sen was travelling to Heathrow Airport in London, from New Delhi. Although it definitely seemed like the carrier’s effort to salvage their image, many Twitter users were unconvinced.

This is Air India’s tweet.

Sample some of their reactions here.

Other airlines on the ten-worst carriers list included Hong Kong Airlines, Air China and Philippine Airlines.

