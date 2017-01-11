Twitterati troll Air India after it shares Amartya Sen’s ‘thank you’ note on Twitter

Air India was subjected to a huge backlash on Twitter recently. Here’s why. (Source: File Photo) Air India was subjected to a huge backlash on Twitter recently. Here’s why. (Source: File Photo)

Days after Air India was declared world’s third-worst airline, its Twitter handle had what they thought was a perfect response, as a comeback. This declaration about the national carrier was made by an aviation insights company called Flight Stats that reportedly compiles information from about 500 sources. Air India’s spokesperson, however, brushed aside the report as “fabricated” and according to a report by Firstpost, said they will investigate the results till the end. In presumably what they thought will be an apt comeback, Air India tweeted the ‘thank you’ note of none other than Amartya Sen, who appreciated the carrier’s “wonderful service and great care”.

The airline shared the Nobel laureate’s note on the micro-blogging site, which read — “Many thanks indeed for wonderful service and great care! I’m most grateful – and also very impressed. Best wishes and warm regards.” Evidently proud, the airlines posted it with the caption — “#AI is honoured with the words of appreciation from #Noble Laureate #AmartyaSen for travel on #AI111. Hope to see you on board again.”

It seems Sen was travelling to Heathrow Airport in London, from New Delhi. Although it definitely seemed like the carrier’s effort to salvage their image, many Twitter users were unconvinced.

This is Air India’s tweet.

#AI is honoured with the words of appreciation from #Noble Laureate #AmartyaSen for travel on #AI111. Hope to see you on board again. pic.twitter.com/NyNl1loa9i — Air India (@airindiain) January 10, 2017

Sample some of their reactions here.

@airindiain 16 hours plus delays and passengers made to wait in airplane? Zero professionalism — Jatt_funjabi (@greytreader) January 10, 2017

@airindiain that flight was delayed (like most of your flights) by almost an hour. pic.twitter.com/aLC74GslGa — Sid (@smkaul) January 10, 2017

@airindiain Is this damage control therapy? Y dont u post the non VIP/Economy class passengers feedback too? If u dnt hv can i share some? — Vignesh (@vigaas2) January 10, 2017

@airindiain #AmartyaSen #NobelLaureate Moral of the story ! Want a decent service from us ?

Go win a nobel prize first !😆 — objectionmylord (@objectionmylord) January 10, 2017

@airindiain typical babu attitude, blame the survey, don’t buy feedback and now parade one random appreciation note !! — Aditya V Bhadwal (@avsbhadwal) January 10, 2017

@airindiain Sorry but appreciation from noble laureate doesn’t change the fact#AI#Serious non-performer#First hand experience — Chirag Patel (@dr_chirag_patel) January 10, 2017

@airindiain Why don’t you put the feedback of all the people of that flight ? I thought all customers are equal for you ? My bad, was wrong! — anvinder (@anvinder_singh) January 11, 2017

Other airlines on the ten-worst carriers list included Hong Kong Airlines, Air China and Philippine Airlines.

