Twitterati slam Uday Chopra after he says: ‘If fairness creams are racist, so is hair color’

For the last two days, Hindi film fraternity seems to be fighting an internal battle as Bollywood actor Abhay Deol took a dig at all actors whoever endorsed any kind of fairness product. Deol took a jibe at actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham among others. Without mincing his words the Dev D actor launched his anti-racism campaign on social media and Netizens lauded him for his stance.

‘The Zindagi Na Milegi Doobra’ actor also questioned if these brands are showing ‘same racism around the world that they are clearly showing here in India?’ To validate his point he posted different ad versions of the same product.

After his attack, Sonam Kapoor was the only actor who spoke up and agreed that she had done the fairness product ad many years ago and is definitely not proud to endorse it. While all the other actors have been silent, Uday Chopra shared his views on the recent debate.

On Friday, Chopra tweeted, “What is this nonsense with fairness creams. If fairness creams are racist then so is hair color. It’s a personal choice! #NotRacist” Netizens took notice of his tweet and slammed him and tried to validate how his argument does not make a pitch.

What is this nonsense with fairness creams. If fairness creams are racist then so is hair color. It’s a personal choice! #NotRacist — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) April 14, 2017

One of the users trying to make Chopra understand how the use of fairness product is racism wrote, “Ofcourse it is racist! They talk about self worth and confidence with fair skin like it doesn’t exist with other skin colours.” While another user argued, “Skin colour you can’t change but hair colour you can with chemicals. Discrimination basis skin colour is not new(s), support against it IS”.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say

@udaychopra Mr. Chopra fairness creams say people who have white skin are only beautiful or handsom. So is it not racist ?? — Sunil Singh (@s200sunil) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra Have you seen any one saying oh your hair is black so dont come near me, but same happens when a person is dark skinned. — Sunil Singh (@s200sunil) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra Ofcourse it is racist! They talk about self worth and confidence with fair skin like it doesn’t exist with other skin colours. — Anitha Karnam (@anitbk) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra last time i checked people wanted “fair” wives for their sons, not wives “with diff hair color” but no, obviously its not racism. tsk — meera damji ♀ (@meeradamji) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra The whole idea of whitening oneself stems from the notion that white is superior & desirable. #YesRacist — S (@Zukriti8) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra Skin colour you can’t change but hair colour you can with chemicals. Discrimination basis skin colour is not new(s), support against it IS — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra Of course wanting to look fair is a choice & that’s not the problem. Problem is fairness cream advert reinforcing that fair is better + — Neelendra Nath (@Ithrahim) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra It’s not the same because because the advertisements have projected only fair skin as beautiful not a particular colour of hair. — Yash J Nagpal (@nagpal_yash15) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra Dumbest comparison. What else can be expected. Thoughts matching ur acting skill. No wonder — common man (@niynata2k) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra the adverts are telling darker people that they can be beautiful/ handsome/ successful by being fair. they cause the self esteem issues — Meher (@mehershiblee) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra You have lost it . What r u comparing ??? It becmes a self esteem issue when u project fair and lovely and not otherwise !! Pun intended — Namrata Pathak (@Namratanamrvani) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra Fact is so many are put down coz of their darkness & these fairness creams seek to enforce that stereotype that fair is beautiful. — Samridhi (@SamridhiSPEAKS) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra Oh yeah, show me one ad that promotes skin darkening products — dhara (@Winkerbell_) April 14, 2017

What a stupid thing to say http://t.co/6eacw6XlTa — Amruta (@amrutalakhe) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra How about matrimonial adverts with looking for fair bahurani… What say — Manish Lalwani (@manishmlalwani) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra Dumbest comparison ever i heard 😂😂 — TweetsRith (@TweetsRith) April 14, 2017

@udaychopra Fairness creams not only cater to the notion that one is better than the other, but also validates it when endorsed by celebs. — Cyanide & قهوة (@coping_withlife) April 14, 2017

What do you think about Uday Chopra’s remark on the use of fairness product? Tell us in comments below.

