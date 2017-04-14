Latest News

Twitterati slam Uday Chopra after he says: ‘If fairness creams are racist, so is hair color’

Many users felt it was a 'dumb' comparison.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:April 14, 2017 7:39 pm
uday chopra fairness product endorsement, abhay deol, fairness ad endorsement, racism debate, uday chopra fairness product, abhay deol fairness ad, sonam kapoor fairness ad, trending news, social media news, indian express Apart from Sonam Kapoor, Chopra is the only actor who had spoken on the fairness product endorsement issue.

For the last two days, Hindi film fraternity seems to be fighting an internal battle as Bollywood actor Abhay Deol took a dig at all actors whoever endorsed any kind of fairness product. Deol took a jibe at actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham among others. Without mincing his words the Dev D actor launched his anti-racism campaign on social media and Netizens lauded him for his stance.

‘The Zindagi Na Milegi Doobra’ actor also questioned if these brands are showing ‘same racism around the world that they are clearly showing here in India?’ To validate his point he posted different ad versions of the same product.

After his attack, Sonam Kapoor was the only actor who spoke up and agreed that she had done the fairness product ad many years ago and is definitely not proud to endorse it. While all the other actors have been silent, Uday Chopra shared his views on the recent debate.

On Friday, Chopra tweeted, “What is this nonsense with fairness creams. If fairness creams are racist then so is hair color. It’s a personal choice! #NotRacist” Netizens took notice of his tweet and slammed him and tried to validate how his argument does not make a pitch.

One of the users trying to make Chopra understand how the use of fairness product is racism wrote, “Ofcourse it is racist! They talk about self worth and confidence with fair skin like it doesn’t exist with other skin colours.” While another user argued, “Skin colour you can’t change but hair colour you can with chemicals. Discrimination basis skin colour is not new(s), support against it IS”.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say

What do you think about Uday Chopra’s remark on the use of fairness product? Tell us in comments below.

  1. A
    Alex Cannon
    Apr 14, 2017 at 8:32 pm
    This guy is ugly. This guy cannot act. This guy is a flop actor. This guy has no thinking ability. This guy cannot talk sense. Hey chopra, do us all a favour and shut the feck up!
