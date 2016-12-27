Twitterati seethes in anger at Rahul Easwar’s recent tweets advising women

Easwar is popular as a regular panellist in national news media discussions and debates, and has authored books in the past. (Source: Rahul Easwar/Facebook) Easwar is popular as a regular panellist in national news media discussions and debates, and has authored books in the past. (Source: Rahul Easwar/Facebook)

Social media has no dearth of people issuing diktats about the ideal way for things to function. It was only recently that a group of religious extremists on Facebook trolled Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami because his wife wore a sleeveless gown. People posed questions like “Are you a Muslim?” and even resorted to pleading to Shami, to control his wife ‘in the name of Allah’. Now, it’s Rahul Easwar who has taken to Twitter to tell women how not to be “itemised and commodified”.

For those who don’t know him, Easwar is popular as a regular panelist in national news media discussions and debates, and has authored books in the past. Other than that, he was also in news earlier in December, for his tweet clarifying what the right wing thinks of women, and came heavily under the scanner, for making no sense at all. The tweet read — “Many people wrongly assume Right Wing is Anti Woman. We are only Anti West Left Feminism, we are all for Indian Womanism + familism.”

This time, he has posted a series of tweets, all that seem to be directing women to be dressed properly, so they aren’t objectified. He has quoted Keats and said that girls “shouldn’t allow themselves to be reduced to things and vulgar objects”. He wrote the actresses doing item numbers and then complaining of being “itemised & commodified” are propagating “Liberal Feminist hypocrisy.”

With all due respect to actress, every actress knows “commodification & objectification” in movies. They know, they go & they later complain pic.twitter.com/5ssxDFftRe — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) December 26, 2016

Our actress taking lakhs do “item songs” & complain later that they are “itemised & commodified” .. is this not Liberal Feminist hypocrisy ? — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) December 26, 2016

100 years earlier – Men can do any vulgarity. None will Qn them becoz “Men shdnt be Questiond. NOW – Women hav tat privilege, UnQuestionable — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) December 26, 2016

A thing of beauty is a joy forever — Keats ; Celebrate beauty but our Girls shdnt allow themselves to be reduced to THINGS & Vulgar objects — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) December 26, 2016

His tweets ruffled quite a few feathers on Twitter and people responded to his posts with all guns blazing.

@RahulEaswar “joy” for whom buddy? & why shud girls mortgage their independence just cuz a typical male gaze sees them as an object ?? — SANDIPAN MITRA (@SANDIPANMITRA6) December 26, 2016

@India_Policy @Abhina_Prakash u ghattu, who gave u the right to decide the length of dress? Same logic applied by rapists. @RahulEaswar — gypsysoul (@tarunlambha) December 27, 2016

Maulana @RahulEaswar is Hindu Peerzada for Arnab, Rajdeep. They call him as representative of Hindus just to thrash him for his sick views. — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) December 27, 2016

Hi @RahulEaswar. Do u think before u talk? I’m curious http://t.co/3Q7GsK6Pxb — Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) December 26, 2016

That apart, @RahulEaswar, must say you have a tunnel vision of what the Right stands for if you think it’s about telling women what to wear. — কাঞ্চন গুপ্ত (@KanchanGupta) December 26, 2016

