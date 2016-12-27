Trending News

Twitterati seethes in anger at Rahul Easwar’s recent tweets advising women

Rahul Easwar took to Twitter to share a piece of his mind on how women 'shouldn't allow themselves to be commodified'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:December 27, 2016 7:53 pm
rahul easwar, ahul easwar twitter, rahul easwar comments, rahul easwar right wing, rahul easwar right wing comments, rahul easwar right wing, who is rahul easwar, sexist, feminism, patriarchy, indian express, indian express news, trending Easwar is popular as a regular panellist in national news media discussions and debates, and has authored books in the past. (Source: Rahul Easwar/Facebook)

Social media has no dearth of people issuing diktats about the ideal way for things to function. It was only recently that a group of religious extremists on Facebook trolled Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami because his wife wore a sleeveless gown. People posed questions like “Are you a Muslim?” and even resorted to pleading to Shami, to control his wife ‘in the name of Allah’. Now, it’s Rahul Easwar who has taken to Twitter to tell women how not to be “itemised and commodified”.

ALSO READ | Moral police ‘angry’ as Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami posts photos of his wife on Facebook

For those who don’t know him, Easwar is popular as a regular panelist in national news media discussions and debates, and has authored books in the past. Other than that, he was also in news earlier in December, for his tweet clarifying what the right wing thinks of women, and came heavily under the scanner, for making no sense at all. The tweet read — “Many people wrongly assume Right Wing is Anti Woman. We are only Anti West Left Feminism, we are all for Indian Womanism + familism.”

See what else is going viral, here

This time, he has posted a series of tweets, all that seem to be directing women to be dressed properly, so they aren’t objectified. He has quoted Keats and said that girls “shouldn’t allow themselves to be reduced to things and vulgar objects”. He wrote the actresses doing item numbers and then complaining of being “itemised & commodified” are propagating “Liberal Feminist hypocrisy.”

Sample the tweets here.

His tweets ruffled quite a few feathers on Twitter and people responded to his posts with all guns blazing.

Your thoughts? Share them in the comments section below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 28: Latest News