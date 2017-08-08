‘Jab audience met disaster’: Twitterati ‘reviews’ Jab Harry Met Sejal

People are clearly not very happy with the film. (Source: File Photo) People are clearly not very happy with the film. (Source: File Photo)

After much anticipation and speculation, director Imtiaz Ali’s latest venture Jab Harry Met Sejal released on August 4. Needless to say the expectations from the film were very high and fans waited with bated breath to watch their favourite actor romance on screen again. But it seems like things did not really go as on would have hoped as the film has been receiving brickbats from both critics and the audience.

It was only recently that a man in Pune was so thoroughly bored with the film that he tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to “rescue” him. His tweet garnered a lot of attention and generated a lot of laughter. But his was not the only call of distress. There are several on social media who, after watching the film, have been tweeting their reactions and each is funnier than the previous. While some said that the film is so bad “that you cannot even blame nepotism for it”, others blatantly said that the film is a fitting example of when Imtiaz Ali “lost the script”.

Here are some of the reactions.

When you book 6 PM show of #JabHarryMetSejal pic.twitter.com/WkArxo8f3H — 007 (@James_Beyond) August 6, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal is so bad that you can’t even blame nepotism for it. — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) August 5, 2017

Pretty succinct, we’d say.

Jab Harry Met Sejal review:

Anushka Sharma lost the ring.

Imtiaz ali lost the script.

Shahrukh Khan lost the reputation. — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 4, 2017

Two die hard SRK fans watching Jab Harry Met Sejal. #JHMS pic.twitter.com/Hc4ammfTTf — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 5, 2017

Frnd: *Watching* jab harry met sejal

Me: Kya majburi rahi hogi. — Dishant Sonkar (@dishant467) August 8, 2017

People are saying that first half is good but second half is very bad, can’t say if Jab Harry met Sejal or SRK’s career. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) August 5, 2017

This is brutal.

Jab Audience Met Disappointment. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 5, 2017

In these trying times post Bahubali 2, the only actor whose fan following is intact is Uday Chopra. Pehle bhi teen the, abhi teen hain #JHMS — Psycho (@i_Psycho) August 7, 2017

Word.

Negative reviews get attention, which is why people are dissing #JHMS But don’t go by how bad they’re saying the movie is, it’s worse. — Tanvi (@sinpulsive) August 6, 2017

Hilarious!

Is prime minister releasing funds for Jab Harry Met Sejal victims? — one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) August 4, 2017

Even before the film released, it was the name of the film that had not pleased everybody. The title of the film that does sound like a strange cross between Ali’s 2007 hit film Jab We Met and the iconic 1989 Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal film When Harry Met Sally was severely trolled.

