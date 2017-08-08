Latest News

‘Jab audience met disaster’: Twitterati ‘reviews’ Jab Harry Met Sejal

There are several people on social media who, after watching the film, Jab Harry Met Sejal have been tweeting their reactions and each is funnier than the previous. While some said that the film is so bad "that you cannot even blame nepotism for it," others blatantly said that the film is a fitting example of when Imtiaz Ali "lost the script." 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 8, 2017 8:08 pm
shahrukh khan, anushka sharma, jab harry met sejal, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news People are clearly not very happy with the film. (Source: File Photo)
After much anticipation and speculation, director Imtiaz Ali’s latest venture Jab Harry Met Sejal released on August 4. Needless to say the expectations from the film were very high and fans waited with bated breath to watch their favourite actor romance on screen again. But it seems like things did not really go as on would have hoped as the film has been receiving brickbats from both critics and the audience.

It was only recently that a man in Pune was so thoroughly bored with the film that he tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to “rescue” him. His tweet garnered a lot of attention and generated a lot of laughter. But his was not the only call of distress. There are several on social media who, after watching the film, have been tweeting their reactions and each is funnier than the previous. While some said that the film is so bad “that you cannot even blame nepotism for it”, others blatantly said that the film is a fitting example of when Imtiaz Ali “lost the script”.

Here are some of the reactions.

Pretty succinct, we’d say.

This is brutal.

Word.

Hilarious!

Even before the film released, it was the name of the film that had not pleased everybody. The title of the film that does sound like a strange cross between Ali’s 2007 hit film Jab We Met and the iconic 1989 Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal film When Harry Met Sally was severely trolled.

