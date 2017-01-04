Twitterati responds strongly to those who said #NotAllMen after Bengaluru mass molestation

Twitter users have come together to call out men and women who have used #NotAllMen hashtag to respond to the sexual harassment many women were subjected to on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru. Twitter users have come together to call out men and women who have used #NotAllMen hashtag to respond to the sexual harassment many women were subjected to on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru.

On December 31, 2016, while most of us rang in the New Year with our friends, several Bengaluru women were molested by the mobs of thousands at the arterial MG Road. According to a Bangalore Mirror report, the city’s busy areas of MG Road and Brigade Road saw crowds groping and trash talking the women on the streets. What was appalling was that this happened in spite of 1,500 policemen who were deployed in the area.

Men and women on social media were enraged and called out the inefficiency of the management and their callous attitude to the hooliganism that took place on New Year’s Eve.

ALSO READ | Yesudas ruffles feathers again; says ‘boys and girls rubbing shoulders to take selfies’ is not culturally right!

In addition, the Karnataka home minister G Parmeswara’s comment on the entire incident only added fuel to the fire. He blamed the rowdy behaviour on youngsters trying to copy Westerners — not just their mindsets but also their way of dressing. So “these kind of things do happen”, he said.

In response to the people who criticised the ineptitude of the society and the police towards those affected, there were more than a handful of men on Twitter who started saying the usual on the lines of how not all the men are the same. Twitterati came down heavily on them, with the hashtag #NotAllMen.

Shame on Karnataka Home Min who blames ‘western culture, dress’ for #Bangalore #NewYear mass molestation! http://t.co/jZI68jh7lR — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 2, 2017

Sample some of the’Not All Men’ tweets here.

@Priya_Menon @Leopard212 Surely not all Indian men. I am sure there are very many decent Indian men out there ma’am. — Anil (@chityal_anil) January 2, 2017

#NotAllMen are bad #NotAllMen think bad about girls #NotAllMen disrespect anyone

So just stop saying that “All Men” are rapists😇 — Appy🎅 #offline (@Appsfizz) January 3, 2017

Here are some of the widespread reactions similar tweets generated.

Ah, of course the replies to this are #notallmen. Yes, that’s what’s important here. *slow clap* http://t.co/8BdJXR2GgD — Kapoor Neha (@PWNeha) January 2, 2017

Stop telling women that #notallmen. You think we don’t fucking know that? Stop diluting the issue. — Kapoor Neha (@PWNeha) January 2, 2017

The #NotAllMen hashtag tells you precisely why most MEN can never imagine the plight of women.. they are self consumed.. it’s about THEM — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) January 3, 2017

The redoubtable @SachinKalbag does an excellent job of dismantling the pointlessness of the #NotAllMen defence here http://t.co/r3b9GaoXWS — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) January 3, 2017

Men who are using #NotAllMen to talk about #Bengalurumolestation, realize, it’s NOT about you. #YesAllWomen have been harassed & violated. pic.twitter.com/qZGN7LlY1G — Feminism in India (@FeminismInIndia) January 3, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd