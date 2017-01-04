Trending News

Twitterati responds strongly to those who said #NotAllMen after Bengaluru mass molestation

Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara said these youngsters were trying to copy the mindsets of the westerners and so 'these kind of things do happen'.

#NotAllMen, Not all men twitter, Bengaluru, Bengaluru molestation, Bangalore molestation, Bangalore news, Bangalore, Bengaluru news, Banglore new years, Bengaluru new years Twitter users have come together to call out men and women who have used #NotAllMen hashtag to respond to the sexual harassment many women were subjected to on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru.

On December 31, 2016, while most of us rang in the New Year with our friends, several Bengaluru women were molested by the mobs of thousands at the arterial MG Road. According to a Bangalore Mirror report, the city’s busy areas of MG Road and Brigade Road saw crowds groping and trash talking the women on the streets. What was appalling was that this happened in spite of 1,500 policemen who were deployed in the area.

Men and women on social media were enraged and called out the inefficiency of the management and their callous attitude to the hooliganism that took place on New Year’s Eve.

In addition, the Karnataka home minister G Parmeswara’s comment on the entire incident only added fuel to the fire. He blamed the rowdy behaviour on youngsters trying to copy Westerners — not just their mindsets but also their way of dressing. So “these kind of things do happen”, he said.

In response to the people who criticised the ineptitude of the society and the police towards those affected, there were more than a handful of men on Twitter who started saying the usual on the lines of how not all the men are the same. Twitterati came down heavily on them, with the hashtag #NotAllMen.

