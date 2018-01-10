Twitterati fuming as Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali ad calls ‘dark complexion’ a skin ‘ailment’

Many are slamming Patanjali Ayurvedic for its ad and have asked the company to withdraw the ad. Many are slamming Patanjali Ayurvedic for its ad and have asked the company to withdraw the ad.

It’s 2018, and yet fairness is continued to be regarded as key for beauty. As people around the world try to fight prejudices against dark-skinned people and include more ‘colour’ in the fashion and beauty industry, India seems to be still trapped in the shackles of ‘fair is beautiful’. So much so, that Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali brand of cosmetics have gone as far as calling “dark complexion” a “skin aliment.”

Yes, in a recent print advertisement published on January 7, in many national dailies, the company in describing the benefits of a beauty cream, referred to “dark complexion” as an ailment and people were not happy. “Possesses the benefits of wheat germ oil, turmeric, aloe-vera, and basil etc. which are extremely beneficial for skin ailments like dry skin, dark complexion and wrinkles. Patanjali beauty cream is not just another cream but is a skin nourishment tonic and treatment. It gives you the confidence of 100% natural beauty. Try it yourself and suggest to your family and friends.”

The ad also targets big MNCs and argues that Pantanjali’s use of natural ingredients is safer and cheaper than those brands. However, people on Twitter were not happy with the comparison. One user who goes by the name of Karthik on Twitter called out the company’s marketing strategy and wrote, “No Baba Ramdev… ‘dark complexion’ is NOT a skin ailment.”

No Baba Ramdev… ‘dark complexion’ is NOT a skin ailment. Did Tarun Vijay write your ad? pic.twitter.com/laHsUVjFGL — Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 8, 2018

toeing the line of MNC beauty brands in framing dark skin as a problem. Only difference – MNC brands have, over time, become clever about how they state this in their communication. Here, Patanjali openly calls ‘dark complexion’ as a ‘skin ailment’. This is severely ironic — Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 8, 2018

message despite seemingly being against the ‘MNC’ brands. — Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 8, 2018

The tweet created a buzz on the micro-blogging site and many lashed out for its stance. Highlighting that most of the people in the country have a dark complexion many regarded it as an insult, and asked if they were going to take it down.

Outrageous — Pooja Gupta Massand (@Pooja_Gupta) January 8, 2018

@patanjali_yog . Babaji, pl delete the word dark complexion. This is not skin disease. — pgotimukul (@3101gp) January 8, 2018

Outrageous. As if his skin is super white! So he should sell it as a beauty thing instead of an ailment like the rest of the corporates? What you are saying his he needs a better ad agency and lawyers. — Bala (@sbchandar) January 8, 2018

outrageous..lets ask @PypAyurved how is “dark skin” an ailment? or are you taking back this ad? — satyanweshi (@thesatyanweshi) January 8, 2018

Baba Ramdev thinks “dark complexion” is a skin problem And he wants you to buy his beauty cream to treat that skin ailment #Patanjali pic.twitter.com/ZnnDqaxHhX — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) January 8, 2018

Babaji blah! In the country where Goddess Kali is worshipped as the epitome of grit & power Patanjali identified dark complexion as a disease. — Rajdeep Deb (@idrrajdeep) January 8, 2018

So according to Ramdev and Patanjali, dark.complexion is a skin ailment. Sigh! http://t.co/iZ637L9yUg — Arpita Das (@arpitayodapress) January 8, 2018

This is just sad that #Patanjali considers Dark Complexion as Skin Ailment. Worst marketing campaign ever. Image Courtesy: @redditindia pic.twitter.com/EfwRj2Wwmg — Vishwanath Seshagiri (@binaryjunkie13) January 8, 2018

Thank you Baba Ramdev for calling my dark complexion a skin ailment. I thought I only had one (eczema) but now I have two.#Patanjali pic.twitter.com/iW31q7NOst — Shefali Rana (@ShefaliRana15) January 8, 2018

Ridiculous!! Baba Ramdev #Patanjali @PypAyurved says “Dark complexion is a skin ailment.” in their current adv for their beauty cream!! JUST NOT ACCEPTABLE- RACIST/ COLOURIST APPROACH! — Dr Kushal Sanghvi (@drkushalsanghvi) January 8, 2018

In a country that is NATURALLY dark skinned, to promote the notion that dark complexion is a SKIN AILMENT is absurd! #Patanjali talks of bringing about a SWADESHI MOVEMENT,by degrading the Swadeshi Indian people and their natural complexion? They should apologize! @yogrishiramdev pic.twitter.com/ZYmhh9ZNt9 — Abinash Gupta (@Abinash03111992) January 8, 2018

Lord Krishna was dark skinned. Guess in Patanjali’s worldview his dark complexion was a skin ailment too — NoToSilence (@akdwaaz) January 7, 2018

However this is not the first time, Patanjali’s ads created a controversy and irked many when its ad measured a woman’s character through her choice of beauty products.

indianexpress.com has reached out to Patanjali and is awaiting a reply.

