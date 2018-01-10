Top News

Twitterati fuming as Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali ad calls ‘dark complexion’ a skin ‘ailment’

People on Twitter are slamming Patanjali for its controversial 'racist' ad and have asked the FMCG brand to issue an apology and withdraw the ad.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 10, 2018 1:59 pm
patanjali, patanjali ad, patanjali beauty cream ad, patanjali dark complexion, patanjali dark skin ailment, patanjali racist ad, patanjali controversial ad, viral news, indian express Many are slamming Patanjali Ayurvedic for its ad and have asked the company to withdraw the ad.
Related News

It’s 2018, and yet fairness is continued to be regarded as key for beauty. As people around the world try to fight prejudices against dark-skinned people and include more ‘colour’ in the fashion and beauty industry, India seems to be still trapped in the shackles of ‘fair is beautiful’. So much so, that Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali brand of cosmetics have gone as far as calling “dark complexion” a “skin aliment.”

Yes, in a recent print advertisement published on January 7, in many national dailies, the company in describing the benefits of a beauty cream, referred to “dark complexion” as an ailment and people were not happy. “Possesses the benefits of wheat germ oil, turmeric, aloe-vera, and basil etc. which are extremely beneficial for skin ailments like dry skin, dark complexion and wrinkles. Patanjali beauty cream is not just another cream but is a skin nourishment tonic and treatment. It gives you the confidence of 100% natural beauty. Try it yourself and suggest to your family and friends.”

The ad also targets big MNCs and argues that Pantanjali’s use of natural ingredients is safer and cheaper than those brands. However, people on Twitter were not happy with the comparison. One user who goes by the name of Karthik on Twitter called out the company’s marketing strategy and wrote, “No Baba Ramdev… ‘dark complexion’ is NOT a skin ailment.”

The tweet created a buzz on the micro-blogging site and many lashed out for its stance. Highlighting that most of the people in the country have a dark complexion many regarded it as an insult, and asked if they were going to take it down.

However this is not the first time, Patanjali’s ads created a controversy and irked many when its ad measured a woman’s character through her choice of beauty products.

indianexpress.com has reached out to Patanjali and is awaiting a reply.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 10: Latest News