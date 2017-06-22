Twitterati left fuming after “I’m poor” stamped on homes of BPL families in Rajasthan’s Dausa district

The yellow paint markings can be seen outside over 50,000 residences in Sikrai and Bandikui tehsils under the Dausa district (Source: ANI/ Twitter) The yellow paint markings can be seen outside over 50,000 residences in Sikrai and Bandikui tehsils under the Dausa district (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Unable to get a grip over its public distribution system, Rajasthan government humiliated the poor in the state by marking their houses with a message that reads, “I am Poor’. Walls outside many houses in Dausa district of the state were found painted with these words: “I am poor and I get ration from from National Food Security Act (NFSA).”

The posters were painted on the walls of families that are under the Below Poverty Line (BPL). The BPL families receiving subsidised food grains were asked by the local authorities to paint the shameful message. The yellow paint markings can be seen outside over 50,000 residences in Sikrai and Bandikui tehsils under the Dausa district, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

Surendra Singh, CEO, Zila Parishad Dausa, told ANI that this was done in an attempt “to identify families under BPL and NFSA scheme, we had got directions on this.” He added it was done on the directions of the state government.

As soon as photos of the signs were posted on social media, it spread like wildfire. Netizens across platforms have slammed the move by the Vasundhara Raje government and deemed it “insensitive”. From Opposition leaders to activists and journalists, all have raised concerns on the move.

Residents of the district too complained and said it has become impossible to hold their heads high any more. Reports suggest many ashamed villagers have reportedly removed the signs and are no longer availing the benefits, such as getting 10kg wheat under the NFSA.

Twitter has been buzzing with reactions and the move has garnered a lot of negative attention, further tainting the image of the state government, which suffered a hit because of the recent case of lynching of activist Zafar Khan. Here’s a sample of what people have been tweeting:

BJP Govt in Rajasthan, can it stoop any lower? You want wheat paint “I am Poor” outside your house. Done in almost 50000 houses. #shameful pic.twitter.com/htfRS8jM6A — Saravanan Annadurai (@asaravanan21) June 22, 2017

Not understood who gives such Idiotic Ideas?? Are Bureaucrats / political Advisors to be held responsible for such NONSENSE?? — Navin Jha 🇮🇳 (@navinraghav) June 22, 2017

@VasundharaBJP wen your govt netas r getting it written on theor house walls? “main neta hoon, janta ki kamai par zinda hoon”? #Shameless — Urjaa (@DrPuneetArora1) June 22, 2017

Despicable marking out of the poor and their daily dignity. What’s the matter with Rajasthan under @VasundharaBJP ? http://t.co/cGJOTSgL00 — Sankarshan Thakur (@SankarshanT) June 22, 2017

Why to fear Aadhar data misuse. In Rajasthan, if you are poor, the government will write that on your wall with all the details. Slow claps. pic.twitter.com/cOOVMi4bkI — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) June 22, 2017

BJP govt in Rajasthan is treating poor people like animals, stripped of all dignity. http://t.co/BvW5XIV0v2 — M K Venu (@mkvenu1) June 22, 2017

Absolutely shocking & inhumane. BPL Families are being forced to write ‘I am Poor’ on their walls to avail benefits http://t.co/TD74Uon521 — Bharat Solanki (@BharatSolankee) June 22, 2017

Rajasthan govt. humiliates poor by stamping BPL houses as poor fly!Shocking discrimination!Is this Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas? #ShamelessBJP pic.twitter.com/1yNUszRfUT — AnaghaAcharya (@AnaghaAcharya) June 22, 2017

Atrocious!!! — V Gopalakrishnan (@lapog369) June 22, 2017

It’s worse than racism — DrFamousGulati (@DrFamousGulati) June 22, 2017

This s absolutely a pathetic act by officials in Rajasthan.People r nt poor by choice.Stop discriminating & embarrassing ’em @VasundharaBJP http://t.co/fvFMoWelld — Kumar Gaurav (@gauravkumar1508) June 22, 2017

No government has right to humiliate their Citizen’s dignity & self-respect! The government has to stop immediately! — Nayan Jani (@nayanjani) June 22, 2017

How gross. So much for good governance.

Paint ‘I Am Poor’ on Your Walls, Rajasthan Government Tells BPL Families http://t.co/60IhSrdNmV — Shivangi (@Shivangiyadav) June 22, 2017

How sick can it get?😒 Paint ‘I Am Poor’ on Your Walls, Rajasthan Government Tells BPL Families http://t.co/feRTxM1dg4 via @thewire_in — Presley Thomas (@presleythomas) June 22, 2017

How bad can one abuse/discriminate poor? Learn it from Vasundhara’s Rajasthan. http://t.co/7KO6u644U8 — Niche (சதுக்க பூதம்) (@NicheBrain) June 22, 2017

Rajasthan govt publicly shames the poor, CM uses “demise” for man lynched to death. Human life & dignity were never treated this cheaply http://t.co/qucjhtJIE6 — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) June 22, 2017

@VasundharaBJP great job mam. Ur govt has left no stone unturned to humiliate the poor of Rajasthan. #Iampoor #Maigaribhoon — Maneesh Raj (@imleoraj) June 22, 2017

