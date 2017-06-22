Latest News

Twitterati left fuming after “I’m poor” stamped on homes of BPL families in Rajasthan’s Dausa district

Reports suggest many ashamed villagers in Rajasthan's Dausa have reportedly removed the signs and are not availing the benefits any more.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 22, 2017 8:29 pm
Rajasthan, Dausa, Vasundhara Raje, BJP, Rajasthanm BPL poster, rajasthan i am poor poster, NFSA, Rajastahan BPL families NFSA, rajasthan news, india news, viral news, indian express The yellow paint markings can be seen outside over 50,000 residences in Sikrai and Bandikui tehsils under the Dausa district (Source: ANI/ Twitter)
Top News

Unable to get a grip over its public distribution system, Rajasthan government humiliated the poor in the state by marking their houses with a message that reads, “I am Poor’. Walls outside many houses in Dausa district of the state were found painted with these words: “I am poor and I get ration from from National Food Security Act (NFSA).”

The posters were painted on the walls of families that are under the Below Poverty Line (BPL). The BPL families receiving subsidised food grains were asked by the local authorities to paint the shameful message. The yellow paint markings can be seen outside over 50,000 residences in Sikrai and Bandikui tehsils under the Dausa district, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

Surendra Singh, CEO, Zila Parishad Dausa, told ANI that this was done in an attempt “to identify families under BPL and NFSA scheme, we had got directions on this.” He added it was done on the directions of the state government.

As soon as photos of the signs were posted on social media, it spread like wildfire. Netizens across platforms have slammed the move by the Vasundhara Raje government and deemed it “insensitive”. From Opposition leaders to activists and journalists, all have raised concerns on the move.

Residents of the district too complained and said it has become impossible to hold their heads high any more. Reports suggest many ashamed villagers have reportedly removed the signs and are no longer availing the benefits, such as getting 10kg wheat under the NFSA.

Twitter has been buzzing with reactions and the move has garnered a lot of negative attention, further tainting the image of the state government, which suffered a hit because of the recent case of lynching of activist Zafar Khan. Here’s a sample of what people have been tweeting:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 22: Latest News