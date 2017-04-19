Twitterati left fuming after China announces ‘standardised’ names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh

A lot’s in a name! A lot’s in a name!

Days after Dalai Lama visited Tawang, China reaffirmed its claim over the state and announced ‘standardised’ official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh. “China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs announced on April 14 that it had standardised in Chinese characters, Tibetan and Roman alphabet the names of six places in ‘South Tibet’, which India calls ‘Arunachal Pradesh’, in accordance with the regulations of the central government,” state-run Global Times reported.

ALSO READ | China announces ‘standardised’ names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh

Though the Indian government is yet to react on the ‘renaming’ and issue a formal statement, the news spread like wildfire and Netizens were very irked. Indians took to social media to vent out their anger and thought that it’s a great violation of India’s sovereignty and claimed that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and that China has no right over it. Many angry Netizens also asserted that if “China can show such an audacity, India too should rename Tibet. China claims Arunachal as ‘South Tibet’ and hence issued a notice renaming six border areas.

ALSO READ | China state TV says its troops can reach Delhi in 48 hours; Indian Twitterati cracks up

Many users on Twitter also urged the BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a strong message to the neighbouring nation and also asked that Arunachal too “deserves the same attention as Balochistan”.

Considering China’s blabber on Arunachal Pradesh, it’s imperative India start raising oppression of Taiwan & Tibet on international forums. — Onkar Pandey (@iOnkarPandey) April 19, 2017

Arunachal Pradesh

From today, Indians will call Beijing – Bijanpur, how does renaming cities in other country help? Stupid chinese logic — Dhiraj Ahuja 🇮🇳 (@DhirajAhuja1108) April 19, 2017

The act of China to rename places of Arunachal pradesh is a threat to Indian sovereignty.

China should be replied in his way.@narendramodi — Deepak Sondhale (@DeepakSondhale) April 19, 2017

As China did to “Arunachal Pradesh”, India should do same with #Tibet! When China can claim it South Tibet, We can claim it North #Arunachal — Naveen Painuly (@naveenpainuly) April 19, 2017

The Chinese government is nothing but a playground bully, just like all Communist governments. Needs to be told off. #Arunachal Pradesh — saurabh kishore (@wdamidoinhere) April 19, 2017

India – We have Arunachal Pradesh, we have Dalai lama, we have the free tibet government and Tibetan people

China – We have the names — Gaurab Mukherjee (@gaurab_27) April 19, 2017

Members of China’s CPC ¬ ordinary Chinese have trouble pronouncing Buddhist names in “Arunachal Pradesh”.Thus,the renaming exercize — RAJAT BANERJEE (@rajsban) April 19, 2017

@globaltimesnews @freetibetorg stop Day-dreaming Dragon, Arunachal Pradesh is part of India, n will remain forever. — sudheer kumar (@sudheergodara) April 19, 2017

If you go historically even entire China was part of Mahabharath. It was controlled by Bhima , his wife & sons. “Arunachal Pradesh” — Madhav (@mahesh10816) April 19, 2017

#China took a serious step by naming areas of Arunachal Pradesh. India should respond by naming areas in Aksai Chin. #ArunanchalPradesh — Reforming India (@ReformingIndia0) April 19, 2017

China announces standardised six names in Arunachal Pradesh ! what right does China have on our territory ? India should foot down on China — Shanti Lalan (@lalanshanti) April 19, 2017

#China giving 6 city name in arunachal Pradesh not going to help to hold Tibet freedom. #Tibet will be get #freedom from your #slavery. — ALOK KUMAR (@alok_ee) April 19, 2017

#ArunachalPradesh

We renamed china as greater Arunachal Pradesh.. Who d hell is china to do so.?? — NIshant (@tnahsinn) April 19, 2017

Wake up and realize China is trying to gobble Arunachal Pradesh. Why r u so forcefully supporting One China policy? @narendramodi @MEAIndia — Satya Rao (@snrao57) April 19, 2017

@narendramodi China declares “official names” for several places in Arunachal Pradesh. Another #POK like area forming ??? — खान भाई (@spent_on_you) April 19, 2017

@narendramodi sir why don’t we strongly show China that Arunachal Pradesh is our state.. It’s our country’s part ? — Prithu Garg (@gargsahab7333) April 19, 2017

Modi ji

Worry less about Balochistan and more about Arunachal Pradesh — मास्टरनी दीदी (@DrAnitaHada) April 19, 2017

Big deal if China names places in Arunachal Pradesh in Chinese, lets host #digital elections for TIBET & Taiwan claim areas @SushmaSwaraj — Amit Sharma ‘Rajput’ (@AmitVaani) April 19, 2017

The official names of the six places using the Roman alphabet are Wo’gyainling, Mila Ri, Qoidêngarbo Ri, Mainquka, Bümo La and Namkapub Ri. China had issued serious warnings to India after the Tibetian leader announced his Tawang visit. China had warned that it will take “necessary measures” to defend its territorial sovereignty and interests.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd