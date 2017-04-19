Latest News

Twitterati left fuming after China announces ‘standardised’ names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh

Netizens have also started a campaign to boycott Chinese products.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: April 19, 2017 1:50 pm
arunachal pradesh, india, china, china arunachal pradesh, china tibet, china arunachal pradesh renaming, china south tibet, dalai lama, dalai lama tibet, tibet china conflict, india china anrunachal, india news, latest news, world news, indian express A lot’s in a name!

Days after Dalai Lama visited Tawang, China reaffirmed its claim over the state and announced ‘standardised’ official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh. “China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs announced on April 14 that it had standardised in Chinese characters, Tibetan and Roman alphabet the names of six places in ‘South Tibet’, which India calls ‘Arunachal Pradesh’, in accordance with the regulations of the central government,” state-run Global Times reported.

ALSO READ | China announces ‘standardised’ names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh

Though the Indian government is yet to react on the ‘renaming’ and issue a formal statement, the news spread like wildfire and Netizens were very irked. Indians took to social media to vent out their anger and thought that it’s a great violation of India’s sovereignty and claimed that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and that China has no right over it. Many angry Netizens also asserted that if “China can show such an audacity, India too should rename Tibet. China claims Arunachal as ‘South Tibet’ and hence issued a notice renaming six border areas.

ALSO READ | China state TV says its troops can reach Delhi in 48 hours; Indian Twitterati cracks up

Many users on Twitter also urged the BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a strong message to the neighbouring nation and also asked that Arunachal too “deserves the same attention as Balochistan”.

The official names of the six places using the Roman alphabet are Wo’gyainling, Mila Ri, Qoidêngarbo Ri, Mainquka, Bümo La and Namkapub Ri. China had issued serious warnings to India after the Tibetian leader announced his Tawang visit. China had warned that it will take “necessary measures” to defend its territorial sovereignty and interests.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. D
    dnd das
    Apr 19, 2017 at 2:03 pm
    Modi's Lal Lal Aankh is missing in action! Just like Munh Tod Jawab to stan! Disclaimer: Modi is quite fond of showing Lal Lal Ankh and delivering Munh Tod punch in stage managed speeches only! He takes Xi for a swing along Sabarmati and gate crashes un invited into a family wedding of nawaz Sharif family in reality!
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Must Read

    Apr 19: Latest News