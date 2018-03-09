‘An honest man’: Twitterati applaud Bengaluru cop who helped woman retrieve her lost wallet

“PC Shanthakumar who was posted near the Koramangala junction kept the wallet safely and returned to its owner when she came looking for it hours later.” (Source: Adugodi Traffic PS/ Twitter)‏ “PC Shanthakumar who was posted near the Koramangala junction kept the wallet safely and returned to its owner when she came looking for it hours later.” (Source: Adugodi Traffic PS/ Twitter)‏

Thanks to social media, the fear and discomfort of the public with cops seems to be diminishing. Also, the increasing accessibility — literally, just a tweet away — has been building a strong relationship. Moreover, when the law enforcement officials go beyond their ways to help common people, it only reinforces the trust. Recently, a woman in Bengaluru lost her wallet with cash and all debit cards. Before she could panic, she got back all her possessions, with help from a traffic guard nearby.

The incident took place near the Koramangala area in the city. The woman dropped her wallet that had Rs 5000 in cash and debit cards among other important things. A vigilant cop, who was stationed near the location, found the wallet at around 8 pm on Wednesday (March 7) and kept it safe — in case someone came looking for it. Later, in the evening around 10 pm, the woman rushed to the spot to look for it and retrieved it from the cop.

Adugodi Traffic PS, shared two photos on Twitter while sharing the news along with the name of the cop responsible for the good deed. “PC Shanthakumar who was posted at that Jn, found and returned it to her when she came back searching for it at 10 pm,” the tweet read.

Pedestrian lost her wallet containing Rs. 5000 cash, atm cards etc. near Sony World Jn. Koramangala.

PC Shanthakumar who was posted at that Jn, found and returned it to her when she came back searching for it at 10pm.@blrcitytraffic @AddlCPTraffic @DCPTrEastBCP @AcpSe pic.twitter.com/Y9CJUdOMIn — Adugodi Traffic PS (@adugoditraffic1) March 9, 2018

The cop’s kind gesture got a thumbs up from the users on the micro-blogging site and Tweeple couldn’t stop expressing their gratitude.

Very well done ….u earned respect from thousands which is priceless !! — Anish Nair (@anishnair1010) March 9, 2018

An honest man, we are proud of him and his values. He is an asset to the force.Keep it up! — Surya (@Surya0220) March 9, 2018

A heart full thanks to this man who is fit for an award by the top cps — Ravikumar (@Ravikum66626022) March 9, 2018

Salute to PC Shanthakumar — Raghunath A (@kunnuchittu) March 9, 2018

Acts like this restore the faith in police.. — Arun Kumar (@arun21june) March 9, 2018

Not just u returned the wallet sir, it’s way more than that. U REMINDED the whole police force abt their “duty & morale”. And great reasons for ppl to belive in POLICE. Thank u for ur service. — Manu (@manumonFEB12D) March 9, 2018

Another cop from the city’s Ashok Nagar traffic police station has also been earning a lot of praise from Netizens for setting up a drinking water kiosk as the temperature is rising. Officer Nagesh Rao has been quenching the thirst of pedestrians near Richmond Circle offering them free drinking water.

AshoknagarTraffic cop Nagesh Rao takes up the initiative to ensure provision is made to help citizens quench their thirst this summer! Kudos to you sir, going above & beyond the call of duty! Humanity lives! Take a bow! @Ashoknagartrf@AcpCentralTraff@DCPTrEastBCPpic.twitter.com/dvVV9gtzZc — pallavi kiran (@pallavikiran10) March 6, 2018

Isn’t it heartwarming? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd