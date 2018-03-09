Latest News

‘An honest man’: Twitterati applaud Bengaluru cop who helped woman retrieve her lost wallet

A woman dropped her wallet that had Rs 5000 in cash and debit cards among other important things. But thanks to a cop stationed nearby, she did not lose her valuables. The incident took place near the Koramangala area in Bengaluru.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: March 9, 2018 8:45 pm
good cop, bengaluru police, bengaluru traffic police, police help woman lost wallet, bengaluru cop find lost purse, good news, web culture, social media news, viral news, indian express “PC Shanthakumar who was posted near the Koramangala junction kept the wallet safely and returned to its owner when she came looking for it hours later.” (Source: Adugodi Traffic PS/ Twitter)‏
Related News

Thanks to social media, the fear and discomfort of the public with cops seems to be diminishing. Also, the increasing accessibility — literally, just a tweet away — has been building a strong relationship. Moreover, when the law enforcement officials go beyond their ways to help common people, it only reinforces the trust. Recently, a woman in Bengaluru lost her wallet with cash and all debit cards. Before she could panic, she got back all her possessions, with help from a traffic guard nearby.

The incident took place near the Koramangala area in the city. The woman dropped her wallet that had Rs 5000 in cash and debit cards among other important things. A vigilant cop, who was stationed near the location, found the wallet at around 8 pm on Wednesday (March 7) and kept it safe — in case someone came looking for it. Later, in the evening around 10 pm, the woman rushed to the spot to look for it and retrieved it from the cop.

Adugodi Traffic PS, shared two photos on Twitter while sharing the news along with the name of the cop responsible for the good deed. “PC Shanthakumar who was posted at that Jn, found and returned it to her when she came back searching for it at 10 pm,” the tweet read.

The cop’s kind gesture got a thumbs up from the users on the micro-blogging site and Tweeple couldn’t stop expressing their gratitude.

Another cop from the city’s Ashok Nagar traffic police station has also been earning a lot of praise from Netizens for setting up a drinking water kiosk as the temperature is rising. Officer Nagesh Rao has been quenching the thirst of pedestrians near Richmond Circle offering them free drinking water.

Isn’t it heartwarming? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. M
    M Bhayani
    Mar 9, 2018 at 10:52 pm
    Hats off to COP. GOD bless you and your family.
    (1)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 09: Latest News