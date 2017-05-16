This ad with Alia Bhatt, Diana Penty and Ranveer Singh has turned into a hilarious meme

Twitter has decided to answer the question from the ad, “Where is Sam from?” and each is more hilarious than the other. (Source: YouTube) Twitter has decided to answer the question from the ad, “Where is Sam from?” and each is more hilarious than the other. (Source: YouTube)

The Internet is a funny place, and it spares nothing and nobody. If there is something out there then, rest assured, that hilarious memes and jokes on it will follow. From Priyanka Chopra’s famous Met Gala dress to Shashi Tharoor’s verbose tweet, the Internet has an opinion on everything. Now it is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt who have caught the fancy of these trolls. It is not something they wore, neither is it something they said, rather it is an advertisement they had done together. Remember the MakeMyTrip advertisement that featured Alia Bhatt, Diana Penty and Ranveer Singh, in which the girls gang up together to find where Sam, the character played by Singh, originally hails from? The advertisement was funny in its own right, but Twitter has taken upon itself to make it funnier.

The question, “Where do you think Sam is from?” has led to numerous hilarious responses, and each is funnier than the other. While in one Sam seems to be from JNU, owing to his ‘anti-national’ stance, in the other he is from Bengal owing to the way he pronounced ‘Rong Jethmalani’.

Do not believe us? Let these tweets convince you.

Of course, Delhi was not spared.

If Delhi was trolled, how could JNU be far behind?

Do you notice the subtle Baahubali reference?

Of course there was a ‘haveli’ joke. We bet you saw this coming from a distance.

Make my trip to haveli pic.twitter.com/DjK9lDcitL — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) May 15, 2017

This one takes a not-so-sly dig at a news channel.

This one is for all the miserly Marwari(s) out there. Not our words though.

Well, you cannot expect diplomacy when it comes to trolling. Sample this.

And of course there had to be AAP and Kejriwal somewhere. So, here it is.

Watch the original video here.

