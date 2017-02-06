After Akhilesh Yadav and Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi’s SCAM acronym has Twitterati in splits

Kanpur: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during a joint Congress -SP public rally in Kanpur. (Source: PTI) Kanpur: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during a joint Congress -SP public rally in Kanpur. (Source: PTI)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav’s SCAM acronyms, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also decided to come on-board as he gave the acronym a new meaning. Addressing a joint rally in Kanpur, UP, Gandhi on February 5 said that for him S stands for ‘service’, C for ‘courage’, A for ’ability’ and M for ‘modesty’. He made the remark at the same rally where Yadav had responded to the PM. His expansion has left the Twitterati in splits, who were still reeling under the after-effects of Modi’s and Yadav’s SCAM acronyms.

The Prime Minister was the first to come up with the ‘SCAM’ jibe addressing people in Meerut. He said his party was against “Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.” UP CM was quick to retaliate with his acronym — “Save the country from Amit Shah and Modi”. Social media users, especially those on Twitter, had a ball coming up with their versions, while others had a tough time deciding which one was better. And now, it’s Gandhi’s version that is in the eye of the Twitter storm.

Now, with Gandhi joining the bandwagon, Twitterati seem to be having the last laugh. From reminding the Congress VP about 2G, Coal Scam, AgustaWestland, Bofors, etc.,to coming up with acronyms such as “Seva (Apni Family ki, Courage (to cheat the nation, Ability to (deceive Voters, Modesty (to tear kurta” Twitterati have a lot to say in response to Gandhi.

Sample some of the reactions his remark has garnered, here.

This is why people call you “Powerful And Pompus Person, Understand” ? http://t.co/voBaeCdyOi — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 5, 2017

BJP’s Star Campaigner on a roll. pic.twitter.com/DesSCDByFV — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 5, 2017

Coal, Chopper, Adarsh, 2G, CWG were Seva, Courage, Ability & Modesty during UPA Government. — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 5, 2017

New definition of SCAM: Seva, Courage, Ability, Modesty :Rahul Gandhi.That’s why Congress was busy doing this noble cause since 40 years ???? — Tanmay Shankar (@Shanktan) February 5, 2017

C – Cool

R – Reasonable

I – Inclusive

M – Modern

E – Exceptional#YoRaGaSoSmart — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 5, 2017

For Rahul Gandhi SCAM stands for Seva (Apni Family ki)

Courage (to cheat the nation)

Ability to (deceive Voters)

Modesty (to tear kurta) pic.twitter.com/VLuyxfOvw9 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) February 5, 2017

Today Rahul Gandhi owned “SCAM”. Congrats!

Tomorrow, he might own ” PAPPU” by coining a new acronym using Jupiter’s escape velocity ???? — Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) February 5, 2017

