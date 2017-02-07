Here’s Twitterati’s befitting reply to Mumbai college principal asking girls to #DressLikeAnIndianWoman

Women on Twitter, left no stones unturned, to make sure they abide by the diktat of dressing like a ‘Bhartiya naari’. (Source: Genesia Alves, Minol Ajekar/Twitter) Women on Twitter, left no stones unturned, to make sure they abide by the diktat of dressing like a ‘Bhartiya naari’. (Source: Genesia Alves, Minol Ajekar/Twitter)

Remember how US President Donald Trump was recently reported as expecting women in the White House staff “to dress like women”? Well, it seems he has company is certain colleges in India that are reportedly unhappy with the way women dress and want them to “not dress like a man”. Women on their part, especially on Twitter, are leaving no stone unturned to make sure they abide by these diktats. So much so, #DressLikeAnIndianWoman started trending on the Indian Twitter space.

According to a Times of India report, the Government Polytechnic College in Bandra, Mumbai, concluded gender segregation was the best way to deal with sexual harassment and put up a ‘girl only’ section in the college canteen. To top it off, Swati Deshpande the principal reportedly said she wanted girls to wear salwar kameez as uniform, instead of the white shirt and black trousers they usually wore. Deshpande had a rather unusual explanation for it. “When they dress like men, they start thinking or behaving like them. There is a gender role reversal in their head,” she told the Times of India. According to her, this also leads to diseases like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOD) in women.

This college is, however, not the first one to propose archaic and sexist dress rules on campus. According to a report by Youth Ki Awaaz, a VIT university hostel set the rule of dressing “Indian” for “your own safety”.

After the Mumbai college principal’s absurd remark, Twitterati is making sure it spreads the message, far and wide. Sample some of the reactions the statement garnered.

When a WOMAN principal of a college reduces women to tools for procreation, it’s a long and lonely walk uphill http://t.co/ED2DKXcV89 — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) February 7, 2017

This in megacity Mumbai.’Female students to wear suitable clothes to ensure tht they dnt start thinking like men&nt lose urge to reproduce pic.twitter.com/jyILpJVtnf — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) February 7, 2017

It did not take Twitter users long to get over their utter disbelief over the remark, and they soon got down to business — flooding the Internet with their pictures and that of other Indian women, sending the message that what they wear really doesn’t matter.

@MasalaBai Haath mein chhatree, paanv mein chappal, khule baal … isiliye Bhartiya sanskriti ka hai buraa haal? #DressLikeAnIndianWoman pic.twitter.com/i8qzNaBuWM — PratishthaKhan (@pratishthakhan) February 7, 2017

@MasalaBai wear shorts, wear blouse, wear even horns. Wear whatever the fuck you want. #DressLikeAnIndianWoman pic.twitter.com/riVPlNII6S — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) February 7, 2017

