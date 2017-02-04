Twitterati have a field day deriving new acronyms for ‘SCAM’ after PM Modi and Akhilesh Yadav’s versions

PM Modi and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav came up with new acronym for SCAM and people could not have enough of it. (Source: PTI) PM Modi and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav came up with new acronym for SCAM and people could not have enough of it. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Meerut for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election and took a jibe at the opposition saying that the BJP is fighting against SCAM. Wherein he derived a new acronym for the word to represent Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Shortly after his speech, UP CM Akhilesh Yadav too came out with his version of SCAM and said that the ‘A’ and ‘M’ in it stands of Amit Shah and Modi respectively. “Save the country from Amit Shah and Modi,” said Yadav.

Scams in India is not uncommon and people have seen crores of money swindled away. Be it the 2G spectrum scam or the Saradha scam or CWG scam, the word has always been used by political parties at rallies and been a top agenda in elections. But the world play and formulating new acronym with the word is surely a first.

People on Twitter could not decide which acronym was better and who nailed his punchline. While many agreed to Akhilesh Yadav’s version, mostly everyone seemed to agree with ‘C’ representing Congress, given to the long list of scams during the two UPA regimes.

Many users also wondered how the ‘A’ in the scam did not include Arvind Kejriwal. A user even wrote, “SCAM ke full form mein A for AAP ya ARVIND nahin bola. Sab mile huye hai.”

No matter which acronym won the battle on social media is hard to tell, but surely Tweeple had a field day coming up with their own acronyms. And it was not just restricted to SCAM. Few predicted that the AAP and Congress would come up with a new full form of BJP. While the parties did not come up with an acronym of their own, they certainly attacked the PM for the taunt.

Here are some funny reactions to the Modi’s SCAM jibe.

SCAM toh hamne kiye hai par yeh Modi dekhta hi nahi

S-School ka

C-College ka

A-Aspatal ka

M-Maggi ka — Arwind Kejriwal (@TrollKejriwall) February 4, 2017

Amit Shah- What’s your prediction for UP elections? Modi- CHUP MC Amit Shah- What? Modi- Congress Haaregi Uttar Pradesh, My Calculation — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 4, 2017

@ArvindKejriwal – yeh bada scam hai jee. @narendramodi ne SCAM ke full form mein A for AAP ya ARVIND nahin bola. Sab mile huye hai. — Unpaid Troll (@unpaidtroll) February 4, 2017

NAMO = New Acronym Manufacturing Obsession #SCAM — BitterSweet (@melwynm) February 4, 2017

UP election SCAM – like choosing which brand of shoes to select to kick your backside. #SaveUPFromCongressAkhileshMayawati #indianidol — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakch0d) February 4, 2017

SCAM =

Shah + Chaudhary + Adani + Modi This one is more legit 🤣 — Stoned Baba (@indicube) February 4, 2017

S-Seasonal

C-Cunning

A- Arrogant

M- Modi

that’s sums up SCAM — Munnabai (@munnnabai) February 4, 2017

Another Full form of SCAM in UP – Strangely Crowds Are Missing http://t.co/oTeQLPIh09 — arshics (@arshics1) February 4, 2017

