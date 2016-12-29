Trending News

PM Modi to address the nation on Dec 31; Twitterati can’t help guessing what it’s all about

'Wo feeling aa ri hai jab sharaabi dost bolta hai "aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega"'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:December 29, 2016 5:42 pm
narendra modi, narendra modi speech, modi on 31st, narendra modi speech o 31st, modi on 31st speech, modi 31st speech, narendra modi 31st speech, narendra modi new year's eve 31st, indian express, indian express news, indian express trending, trending and viral india PM Narendra Modi might address the nation on December 31 and tweeple are already losing sleep over it!

While many of us are busy making plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also seems to have his plans ready for the day. Modi is likely to address the nation on December 31 evening and social media is going crazy already! According to PTI, the PM’s address is likely to come a day after the 50-day deadline for the completion of the demonetisation policy, which ends December 30.

The PM may speak on the steps that could be taken to ease the cash flow in the economy, the lack of which has created a lot of difficulties after the demonetisation policy. Ever since November 8 when the announcement was made, Modi has time and again, urged the people to bear with the short-term pain that they are dealing with. He said that the situation will improve after the 50-day period following the decision.

While that’s that, people, especially those on Twitter, have already begun to fret over what PM’s address could be about. Especially because, last time something on similar lines happened, people had to start standing in long ATM and bank queues for the new, pink notes.

Here are some of the possible suggestions:

What do you think PM Modi might say on December 31? Let us know in the comments section below.

