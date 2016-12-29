PM Modi to address the nation on Dec 31; Twitterati can’t help guessing what it’s all about

PM Narendra Modi might address the nation on December 31 and tweeple are already losing sleep over it! PM Narendra Modi might address the nation on December 31 and tweeple are already losing sleep over it!

While many of us are busy making plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also seems to have his plans ready for the day. Modi is likely to address the nation on December 31 evening and social media is going crazy already! According to PTI, the PM’s address is likely to come a day after the 50-day deadline for the completion of the demonetisation policy, which ends December 30.

The PM may speak on the steps that could be taken to ease the cash flow in the economy, the lack of which has created a lot of difficulties after the demonetisation policy. Ever since November 8 when the announcement was made, Modi has time and again, urged the people to bear with the short-term pain that they are dealing with. He said that the situation will improve after the 50-day period following the decision.

While that’s that, people, especially those on Twitter, have already begun to fret over what PM’s address could be about. Especially because, last time something on similar lines happened, people had to start standing in long ATM and bank queues for the new, pink notes.

Here are some of the possible suggestions:

PM Modi during his speech on 31st Dec pic.twitter.com/ESQXZP1ktU — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 29, 2016

Pehle se hi line main lag jaunga is baar. http://t.co/lUrg1kaoVY — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) December 29, 2016

Modi ji would address the nation on new year eve.. wo feeling aa ri hai jab sharaabi dost bolta hai “aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega” ???? — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) December 29, 2016

Bhaiyo aur Behno ! Kal se Bharat mein dobara 2002 shuru hoga http://t.co/iupJC31q5S — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) December 29, 2016

Mitron aaj se sharaab bandh……! http://t.co/VZYKLSkmWb — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) December 29, 2016

Poeple of Country on 31st December to PM Modi (Chauraahe Par) pic.twitter.com/hm3Htgsqc9 — Shoaib Siddiqui (@ShoaibSheebu97) December 17, 2016

*Modi’s address to nation on 31st night* “Mitron, thanks for your support, bas aaj raat ke drinks k liye u can use ur old 500? notes” — Arnab Goswamy (@the_sashiks) December 29, 2016

Please celebrate your new year on 31st before 7.30 pm as Modi speech at 8. Pata nahi fir happy new year hoga ya sirf new year. — Gini Khan (@giniromet) December 29, 2016

BREAKING: Axis Bank declares 200% bonus for its employees after hearing that Modi will address the nation on December 31st. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) December 29, 2016

I hope PM Modi’s 31st Dec address to the nation is as spectacular as this one. pic.twitter.com/KwOxqn904d — Parth Kulkarni (@parthya) December 29, 2016

*Narendra Modi on 31st Dec 2016, 7pm*

“Aaj raat 12 baje se 2016 ban” — M K Gandhi (@Gandhi_Troll) December 16, 2016

What do you think PM Modi might say on December 31? Let us know in the comments section below.

