Twitterati had a field day with Mohammad Kaif’s #AskKaif Q-and-A session

Kaif had some harmless fun recently on Twitter. (Source: File Photo) Kaif had some harmless fun recently on Twitter. (Source: File Photo)

Mohammad Kaif has not only made a mark on the cricket field, but of late, he’s become quite a crusader on social media websites such as Twitter. Once the captain of the team which won the U-19 World Cup in 2000, Kaif was recently in news for doing ‘Surya Namaskar’. Are you wondering why? Well, a lot of people on Twitter made a hue and cry out of it and called him ‘anti-Islamic’ for practising it. He gave a befitting reply to those who slammed him, but now he’s got Twitterati talking again, albeit for a different reason.

Using the hashtag #AskKaif, he encouraged tweeple to ask him anything directly. He wrote: “Will do a Q&A session today at 3pm. Ask your questions using #AskKaif.” And with Kaif leaving the floor open for them, it seems people had a field day on Twitter. Ranging from absolutely hilarious questions from fake accounts to those asking what is his most memorable moment as a player of the Indian Cricket team, Twitter users had so much to ask him. Kaif too, seemed to be at his wittiest best, while he took the questions in his stride.

That’s how it started.

Will do a Q&A session today at 3pm.

Ask your questions using #AskKaif . — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 3, 2017

Sample some of the fun tweets from the #AskKaif session, here.

Hahaha Troll Bhaisahab .

To research for proof need WiFi password. Keep entertaining.#AskKaif http://t.co/Nmd4wRKwpC — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 3, 2017

The man who does 3 things best .

Entertainment Entertainment Entertainment @virendersehwag .#AskKaif http://t.co/0CXMaBusfI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 3, 2017

@MohammadKaif Your most memorable moment as a Player of Indian Cricket Team??? #AskKaif — SHASHANK BARANWAL (@shashankaimt) January 3, 2017

Has to be winning the Natwest Trophy finals at Lords.#AskKaif http://t.co/LfeFfj7jLv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 3, 2017

.@MohammadKaif Amongst things happening in world cricket ,what astonishes you the most #AskKaif — Nishant (@nishant_India) January 3, 2017

@MohammadKaif #AskKaif who is ur favourite bollywood actress — Vaishakh Singh (@ImVaishakh2) January 3, 2017

@MohammadKaif Kudos for your stand against religious fundamentalists & trolls. Aren't you afraid of them ? What gives you strength?#AskKaif — Kshitij Mohan (@MohanKshitij) January 3, 2017

When the intent is right,the future is bright and I haven't offended , disrespected or belittled anyone. http://t.co/kBmSodCW7v — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 3, 2017

What would you have asked Kaif, if given the chance? Tell us in the comments below.

