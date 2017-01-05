Trending News

Twitterati had a field day with Mohammad Kaif’s #AskKaif Q-and-A session

From Kejriwal's fake account asking proof against Modi, to those asking if he's related to Katrina Kaif, this is how Mohammad Kaif's Twitter Q-and-A session went.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 5, 2017 8:59 pm
mohammad kaif, #AskKaif, mohammad kaif askkaif, mohammad kaif twitter, mohammad kaid q and a twitter, trending, trending in india Kaif had some harmless fun recently on Twitter. (Source: File Photo)

Mohammad Kaif has not only made a mark on the cricket field, but of late, he’s become quite a crusader on social media websites such as Twitter. Once the captain of the team which won the U-19 World Cup in 2000, Kaif was recently in news for doing ‘Surya Namaskar’. Are you wondering why? Well, a lot of people on Twitter made a hue and cry out of it and called him ‘anti-Islamic’ for practising it. He gave a befitting reply to those who slammed him, but now he’s got Twitterati talking again, albeit for a different reason.

Using the hashtag #AskKaif, he encouraged tweeple to ask him anything directly. He wrote: “Will do a Q&A session today at 3pm. Ask your questions using #AskKaif.” And with Kaif leaving the floor open for them, it seems people had a field day on Twitter. Ranging from absolutely hilarious questions from fake accounts to those asking what is his most memorable moment as a player of the Indian Cricket team, Twitter users had so much to ask him. Kaif too, seemed to be at his wittiest best, while he took the questions in his stride.

That’s how it started.

Sample some of the fun tweets from the #AskKaif session, here.

What would you have asked Kaif, if given the chance? Tell us in the comments below.

