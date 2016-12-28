Twitterati goes to town captioning this Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee photo and it’s hilarious!

The leaders look like they are pointing at one another, and if looked at from the context these captions are providing, will leave you squealing with laughter!(Source: Diwakar Kothari/Twitter) The leaders look like they are pointing at one another, and if looked at from the context these captions are providing, will leave you squealing with laughter!(Source: Diwakar Kothari/Twitter)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a joint press conference on December 27, as a continuation of their protests against the government’s demonetisation policy. While the opposition parties discussed and debated the repercussions of the policy, the Internet decided to ease the palpable tension with its weapon of choice — humour. People, especially those on Twitter, went on a captioning overdrive of a photo that shows Gandhi and Banerjee sitting beside each other. They look like they are pointing at one another, and if looked at from the context these captions are providing, will leave you squealing with laughter!

At the conference, Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to curb corruption and black money hoarding had failed and, instead, added to the difficulties of the poor. “The government is looting money of poor people and giving it to rich people in the form of loan,” said Banerjee at the conference.

But going by people’s reactions on Twitter, it seems their actions spoke louder than their words, and Twitterati went to town captioning their expressions.

Sample some of the hilarious captions here.

When waiter arrives with the bill pic.twitter.com/UunTBYuSYW — Diwakar_ (@DiwakarKothari_) December 28, 2016

Rahul: Joote do

Mamta: Paise do pic.twitter.com/An8rNAqmKk — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) December 28, 2016

RaGa : Ye aapko chu**** bana rahe hain

Didi: Ye ..

Modi : Ye ..

Kejriwal : Hum sabse alag hain ji ! pic.twitter.com/CZ0ZjebsiD — Broken Anda (@moronhumor) December 28, 2016

Journalist – Ye Flop Opposition Protest ka idea kiska tha? Rahul & Mamata : pic.twitter.com/EZF97lpKPU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 28, 2016

“Sir, Ma’am, according to you who has the highest amount of black money in India ?” pic.twitter.com/cJEksROQ9H — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) December 28, 2016

Relationship status: Can’t listen to each other. pic.twitter.com/GDNNo1ZRNn — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 28, 2016

When boss says “client report kaun banayega”? pic.twitter.com/mDOiDgMR9i — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) December 28, 2016

Do you have similar hilarious captions up your sleeve? Let us know in the comments section below.

