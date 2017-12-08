Twitterati’s ‘Gets Kidnapped’ tweets are sure to leave you ROFL-ing!

Here are some tweets that have been doing the rounds on social media. Check them out and have a little laugh. (Source: Punshul/Twitter/Pixabay) Here are some tweets that have been doing the rounds on social media. Check them out and have a little laugh. (Source: Punshul/Twitter/Pixabay)

When it comes to blending humour with creativity, social media is one place that seldom disappoints and the most recent addition is the ‘Gets Kidnapped’ thread where people are sharing their reactions of either them getting kidnapped or someone else. Now, kidnapping isn’t something casual or amusing to joke about but the reactions do seem to tickle the funny bone.

Twitterati described hypothetical incidents of them or a person from a certain section of the society or politicians getting kidnapped. Though, the thread did turn out to be both creative and hilarious, the act of kidnapping should neither be glorified nor taken lightly.

Here are some of the tweets that have been doing rounds on social media. Check them out and have a little laugh:

* gets kidnapped in a car *

Me: Gaadi idhar kyu ruka rahe ho?

Kidnapper(Former Ola driver): Shared booking hai sir. Aage aur do logon ko kidnap karna hai — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) December 7, 2017

*Gets kidnapped in a car* Me:Bhai weekend se pehle wapis mat chhodna. — डि.के. (@itsdhruvism) December 7, 2017

South delhi girl gets kidnapped* Girl to kidnapper- bhaiya papa se paise mangana to mera mac ka makeup kit manga lena

Touch up karna hai💄👛👰 — Damsel (@thegirl_youhate) December 7, 2017

*gets kidnapped* *returned to the parents* Kidnapped: iske khaane ke kharche humse nai ho pa rahe. Rakh lo isko bc — ☼ #BBC ☼ (@babaBC) December 7, 2017

*gets kidnapped in a car* Bandra girl: bhaiya 2 min do, dress change karke aayi — Qween of WinterHell 👑 (@QweenOfHells) December 7, 2017

From describing how a Bandra girl would react on getting kidnapped to someone from the HR department and last but not the least, politician Arvind Kejriwal, Twitterati left no one out.

*Gets kidnapped in a car* Kejriwal: Aapko Modiji ne bheja hai na. — Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) December 7, 2017

*HR gets kidnapped in a car* “Bhaiya, koi reference hai toh mujhe forward karna please.” — Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) December 7, 2017

*gets kidnapped*

Me : *somehow disappoints kidnappers too* Kidnappers : hum tumhe kidnap karein… pic.twitter.com/TTtJJwfGBA — Luv (@IamLuvK) December 7, 2017

*Anoop Soni gets kidnapped in a car* Anoop Soni – “Surakshit rahein , satark rahein.”

Kidnappers – “Bhai kidnap tu hua h.” — Nikhil Rathaurford™ (@ni_khikhikhi_l) December 7, 2017

*south delhi girl gets kidnapped in a car* south delhi girl: main lamborghini se sasti car me kidnap ni hoti — Anshul Saxena (@punshul) December 7, 2017

Can you think of some funny ‘kidnapping’ jokes as well? Share them in the comments’ section below.

