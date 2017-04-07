An old Ranveer Singh photo surfaced on Twitter and has now been turned into hilarious memes

No prizes for guessing that most jokes were on the eccentric fashion statements that he has made over time with absolute confidence!(Source: Madan Chikna/Twitter) No prizes for guessing that most jokes were on the eccentric fashion statements that he has made over time with absolute confidence!(Source: Madan Chikna/Twitter)

Ranveer Singh and his bizarre fashion sense has often become the fodder for Internet memes. Be it the eccentric colours he chooses or the outfits themselves, when Ranveer Singh steps out, it doesn’t take a lot of time for Twitter memes to start pouring in! Proving that there can never be enough of ‘Ranveer Singh memes’, Twitter has dug out a picture of the actor in a bald avatar, and has made it into a bonafide meme!

While the picture seems relatively old, that did not evidently stop Twitterati from going to town with sharing it, complete with hilarious captions to go with. And no prizes for guessing that most jokes were on the eccentric fashion statements that he has made over time with absolute confidence!

Check out some of the memes on the actor that Twitter has been kind enough to share.

Me : finally on bed, time to sleep Inner me : hello brother susu kar le pic.twitter.com/LBt9zT7vEi — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 6, 2017

Ranveer: Dhang ke kapde pehen leta hun

Inner Ranveer: Apni izzat ka khayal kar le!

Ranveer: OK! pic.twitter.com/BgfUw4wLu2 — Aveek Sen (@aveeksen) April 6, 2017

*Examination hall* Me : yaar abhi padha tha yeh question, kya answer tha sochta hun Inner me : kamariya kaare lapalap lollipop laagelu pic.twitter.com/QG1fl0x60T — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 6, 2017

Ranveer Singh: Aaj sophisticated pehnunga, koi mazak nahi udaa paega ?? Inner Ranveer Singh: Tujhe logon ki kabse fikar hone lagi kamine ?? pic.twitter.com/jtgfPTPG2u — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 6, 2017

ranvir: event pe jana hai..normal Blackberry suit pehn leta hoon.

inner ranvir: kya bat kr rha h..crop top me chalte h with plazos pic.twitter.com/W7W5mi28Hs — Hypocrite Insaan (@HypocriteInsaan) April 6, 2017

Kejriwal : OM..OM..OM..OM..

Inner Kejriwal : MO..MO..MO..DI..MODI..MODI pic.twitter.com/oRyLubdjM7 — Dimaag ki Batti (@moronhumor) April 6, 2017

me: have faith in god

inner me: which one? Jesus, Ram, Allah or Gurunanak? pic.twitter.com/l5GvHQAkv1 — ㅤ (@firkiii) April 6, 2017

Well, this is not the first time that the Internet dug up an old photo of the 31-year-old actor and decided to make it an A-class meme. It was only recently that a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in a conversation with the actor resulted in hilarious memes on the micro-blogging site. But given that Singh is known for his quikry sense of fashion and infectious energy, we are far from surprised.

What comes to your mind when you see this picture? Let us know in the comments section below.

