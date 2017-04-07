Trending News

An old Ranveer Singh photo surfaced on Twitter and has now been turned into hilarious memes

Ranveer: Dhang ke kapde pehen leta hun; Inner Ranveer: Apni izzat ka khayal kar le! Ranveer: OK!

Updated: April 7, 2017 3:46 pm
ranveer singh, ranveer singh actor, ranveer singh outfits, ranveer singh funny outfits, ranveer singh funny twitter, ranveer singh outfit reactions, ranveer singh outfit funny reactions No prizes for guessing that most jokes were on the eccentric fashion statements that he has made over time with absolute confidence!(Source: Madan Chikna/Twitter)

Ranveer Singh and his bizarre fashion sense has often become the fodder for Internet memes. Be it the eccentric colours he chooses or the outfits themselves, when Ranveer Singh steps out, it doesn’t take a lot of time for Twitter memes to start pouring in! Proving that there can never be enough of ‘Ranveer Singh memes’, Twitter has dug out a picture of the actor in a bald avatar, and has made it into a bonafide meme!

While the picture seems relatively old, that did not evidently stop Twitterati from going to town with sharing it, complete with hilarious captions to go with. And no prizes for guessing that most jokes were on the eccentric fashion statements that he has made over time with absolute confidence!

Check out some of the memes on the actor that Twitter has been kind enough to share.

Well, this is not the first time that the Internet dug up an old photo of the 31-year-old actor and decided to make it an A-class meme. It was only recently that a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in a conversation with the actor resulted in hilarious memes on the micro-blogging site. But given that Singh is known for his quikry sense of fashion and infectious energy, we are far from surprised.

