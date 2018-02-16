Twitterati divided after Anand Mahindra shared this photo with a message for his auto-styling team

  • Associate Sponsor
The photo, which is now going viral, showed the man sitting on the rear-mounted spare wheel as the entire pick-up truck was filled with crates of eggs. While some were impressed just like Anand Mahindra, others felt the man violated traffic rules and thought the man's action was risky.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 16, 2018 7:17 pm
Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra jugaad videos, Anand Mahindra funny videos, happens only in india photos, india jugaad photos, desi jugaad, india funny innovation, indian express, viral news, trending news Risky jugaad? Tweeple not sure if this is a good example to highlight the use of rear mounted spare wheel. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter)
When it comes to make-do of a situation, getting things done even when there is a lack of facilities — there’s nothing that beats our desi jugaad. And by far Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group can be deemed as the big patrons of those who successfully innovate a quirky but effective products. Recently, sharing another photo of one such jugaad, he had an important message not just for Netizens but actually his company’s designing team.

Yes, sharing one it-can-only-happen-in-India photo of a man travelling on a vehicle overloaded with eggs, Mahindra imparted a key factor to be kept in mind for designers designing Mahindra vehicles. The photo, which is now going viral, showed the man sitting on the rear-mounted spare wheel as the entire pick-up truck was filled with crates of eggs. Advising his team, he wrote on Twitter, “A message to our auto styling team: Before you decide to delete a rear-mounted spare wheel on any of our vehicles, please do keep some unique & unpredictable customer applications in mind!!”

His message was appreciated by the users on the micro-blogging site and a few also came up with their own suggestion to make it more effective. “Also a seatbelt there would be nice,” suggested a user while other said, “Rather make the unique place secured to add one more to seating capacity.”

However, there were also some users who highlighted that the man’s action violated road safety rules and he should not promote the idea.

The veteran businessman has a knack for sharing such amazing innovation. Earlier this year he was awestruck by a “Kela-Konveyor” and even said his team hasn’t come up with “anything so frugal & appropriate!!” Not only he throws light on such unique innovations but also funds and supports them. He had supported an auto-rickshaw driver who gave his three-wheeler a Scorpio twist, along with a single mother who turned a Bolero into a food-truck.

What do yoou think of the man’s action? Tell us in comments below.

