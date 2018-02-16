Twitterati divided after Anand Mahindra shared this photo with a message for his auto-styling team

Risky jugaad? Tweeple not sure if this is a good example to highlight the use of rear mounted spare wheel. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter) Risky jugaad? Tweeple not sure if this is a good example to highlight the use of rear mounted spare wheel. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter)

When it comes to make-do of a situation, getting things done even when there is a lack of facilities — there’s nothing that beats our desi jugaad. And by far Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group can be deemed as the big patrons of those who successfully innovate a quirky but effective products. Recently, sharing another photo of one such jugaad, he had an important message not just for Netizens but actually his company’s designing team.

Yes, sharing one it-can-only-happen-in-India photo of a man travelling on a vehicle overloaded with eggs, Mahindra imparted a key factor to be kept in mind for designers designing Mahindra vehicles. The photo, which is now going viral, showed the man sitting on the rear-mounted spare wheel as the entire pick-up truck was filled with crates of eggs. Advising his team, he wrote on Twitter, “A message to our auto styling team: Before you decide to delete a rear-mounted spare wheel on any of our vehicles, please do keep some unique & unpredictable customer applications in mind!!”

A message to our auto styling team: Before you decide to delete a rear-mounted spare wheel on any of our vehicles, please do keep some unique & unpredictable customer applications in mind!! pic.twitter.com/seSHxTci4L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2018

His message was appreciated by the users on the micro-blogging site and a few also came up with their own suggestion to make it more effective. “Also a seatbelt there would be nice,” suggested a user while other said, “Rather make the unique place secured to add one more to seating capacity.”

How about two handle bars !!! — Jayesh (@jk_mast) February 16, 2018

😂😂👏👏Good Justification to keep rear-mounted wheel 😊👍 — Sanaur (@sanaur1) February 15, 2018

Rather make the unique place secured to add one more to seating capacity.👍😊 — Sanjay Swami (@ImSanjaySwami) February 15, 2018

Also a seatbelt there would be nice. TY. — 5avio (@PapaEmiritusX) February 16, 2018

This is reality where creativity begins with common man. — Anandd Raoo (@AnanddRaoo2) February 16, 2018

India, a place to figure out next level use cases of any product. If it’s not a product market fit, we are gonna make it one 😄😄 — Sahil Mutneja (@smutneja03) February 15, 2018

However, there were also some users who highlighted that the man’s action violated road safety rules and he should not promote the idea.

Oh god. That’s too dangerous a thing to attempt to — Deepesh AK (@deepeshak) February 15, 2018

But Sir, this is unsafe. Please also include something that will make the sitting safer — Sudhir Nayak (@sudhircn) February 16, 2018

True,but this is not advisable application. And also this is not unpredictable one hahaha… — Ramesh.Yk (@RameshYk01) February 14, 2018

Sir, Please note that it is totally unsafe. Please promote traffic safety. — Mrityunjit (@mrityunjit) February 15, 2018

The veteran businessman has a knack for sharing such amazing innovation. Earlier this year he was awestruck by a “Kela-Konveyor” and even said his team hasn’t come up with “anything so frugal & appropriate!!” Not only he throws light on such unique innovations but also funds and supports them. He had supported an auto-rickshaw driver who gave his three-wheeler a Scorpio twist, along with a single mother who turned a Bolero into a food-truck.

What do yoou think of the man’s action? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd