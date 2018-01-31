‘I’m Don, because my dad wanted to be one’: Twitterati reveal hilarious stories behind their names

What is the story behind your name? (Source: Thinkstock Images) What is the story behind your name? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Names might be an intrinsic part of your personality, but have you ever wondered what might be the story behind it? More often than not there are stories associated with something to do with the parents’ personal interests and in some cases they are hilarious (we’re not going the astrological way right now). Well, people on social media seem to have now taken it upon themselves to reveal stories behind their names, and each is better than the other. The user with the handle name @Brewkenstein started it, writing, “My name is Aditya because when they placed a few chits of the most mundane names of 1989 in a bowl to pick one, I peed on the chit that said Aditya23”, and soon others followed.

Even poet Harnidh Kaur participated in it and wrote, “my name is harnidh because my dad didn’t want me to be the butt of ‘haha all punjabi names end with neet/preet/meet/jeet’ jokes.” And this led to more people commenting on the thread. Another wrote, “My name is Madhuri because my parents thought at least something related to me can remain sweet.”, while someone else with the Twitter handle @BobFoolery shared,”My middle name is Cooper because it’s a family name, and in 1959, my parents knew it would be cooler than Bob in the 21st Century.”

Read some of our favourite tweets here.

My name is Aditya because when they placed a few chits of the most mundane names of 1989 in a bowl to pick one, I peed on the chit that said Aditya. http://t.co/X7UeCjUMSV — Adi Na Dhin Dha (@Brewkenstein) January 30, 2018

My name is Don coz my father wanted to be one but couldnt but now he is called Don ka Baap. — Don Kewalramani (@DonKewalramani) January 30, 2018

My name is Lisa because it was thought that when writing cards for birthdays etc that Lisa went better with Carla (my sisters name) than Jade (the other option did) so I am Lisa Jade :) x — Lisa Bentley (@LJBentley27) January 30, 2018

My middle name is Cooper because it’s a family name, and in 1959, my parents knew it would be cooler than Bob in the 21st Century. — ~ (@BobFoolery) January 30, 2018

My middle name is Cooper because it’s a family name, and in 1959, my parents knew it would be cooler than Bob in the 21st Century. — ~ (@BobFoolery) January 30, 2018

My name is Rahul Gandhi and I don’t know wtf everyone is whining about. — Rahul Gandhi (@razzorama) January 30, 2018

My name is Saloni because my elder sister thought it would be cool to name me after her then best friend. — salonishit (@SingalSaloni) January 31, 2018

We named our Daughter Toshani bcos the Pandit said the name should start with Tho. Hardly had any options. I had suggested Thotha. — Vikram (@vihegde) January 31, 2018

My name is Madhuri because my parents thought at least something related to me can remain sweet. — Madhuri Vaidya (@madvaidya) January 30, 2018

My name’s sandip, apparently Bengalis aren’t too keen on using “ee” in names. I’ve tried at times, explaining my name, which goes like this (pathetically) ” Hi, I am sandip, yeah no, with an ‘i’, yes, yes I know it’s strange.

Try remembering it like I’ve been dipped in sand. ” — Sandip Baidya (@sandipbaidya17) January 30, 2018

My Dad wanted an Indian sounding name and he landed on Subhash for me. Needless to say after that no one in the family asked him for name suggestions. — Subhash Pais (@Subhash_ati9) January 30, 2018

My Dad wanted an Indian sounding name and he landed on Subhash for me. Needless to say after that no one in the family asked him for name suggestions. — Subhash Pais (@Subhash_ati9) January 30, 2018

My name is Harmik because my parents said Harmeet to a half deaf priest at the Gurudwara and he mispronounced it..also my parents didn’t care enough to correct ‘him’ or ‘my name’ later :/ — Harmik Singh (@harmiks) January 31, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd