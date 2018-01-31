Latest News

‘I’m Don, because my dad wanted to be one’: Twitterati reveal hilarious stories behind their names

People on social media have taken it upon themselves to reveal stories behind their names, and each is better than the other. You will cannot help but laugh after reading the tweets.

What is the story behind your name?
Names might be an intrinsic part of your personality, but have you ever wondered what might be the story behind it? More often than not there are stories associated with something to do with the parents’ personal interests and in some cases they are hilarious (we’re not going the astrological way right now). Well, people on social media seem to have now taken it upon themselves to reveal stories behind their names, and each is better than the other. The user with the handle name @Brewkenstein started it, writing, “My name is Aditya because when they placed a few chits of the most mundane names of 1989 in a bowl to pick one, I peed on the chit that said Aditya23”, and soon others followed.

Even poet Harnidh Kaur participated in it and wrote, “my name is harnidh because my dad didn’t want me to be the butt of ‘haha all punjabi names end with neet/preet/meet/jeet’ jokes.” And this led to more people commenting on the thread. Another wrote, “My name is Madhuri because my parents thought at least something related to me can remain sweet.”, while someone else with the Twitter handle @BobFoolery shared,”My middle name is Cooper because it’s a family name, and in 1959, my parents knew it would be cooler than Bob in the 21st Century.”

Read some of our favourite tweets here.

 

 

