Trending News

Twitter abuzz after Sushma Swaraj asks Amazon to withdraw doormats depicting Indian national flag

Many Twitter users tried to bring to Sushma Swaraj's notice that there are doormats with the flags of other countries too, that are being sold on the site.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 12, 2017 12:59 pm
sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj amazon, sushma swaraj amazon flag, sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj amazon tweet, sushma swaraj amazon visa tweet, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news, trending in india People are asking the minister about a certain “patriotic towel” too.

Amazon Canada recently came under the scanner for selling doormats that depicted the Indian national flag. When this was brought to the notice of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, she was quick to respond on Twitter, asking the Indian High Commission in Canada to take this up with “Amazon at the highest level”. The minister who is known for her expediency and quick assistance when it comes to providing help to people reaching out to her on the micro-blogging site, did not spare any time before she warned the officials to take quick action. She said Amazon must apologise and withdraw all products insulting the national flag quickly. Further, Swaraj even tweeted a warning that if quick action wasn’t taken, she will not grant any visas to officials working with the e-commerce company. While Amazon has removed the doormats from sale online, Swaraj’s tweets have created quite a buzz on Twitter.

ALSO READ |  ‘Send them back to India at our expense’ — Sushma Swaraj helps elderly couple in France; wins Twitterati praises

Many are lauding the minister for her fastidious action. People have called her “responsible” and “bold”. Others were quick to point out how she could have rather just notified the website, instead of issuing “threats”.

 See what else is going viral, here

This was how the minister reacted after being notified about the doormats.

Sample some of the reactions her tweets generated, here.

There were also people who tried to draw the minister’s attention to a certain “patriotic towel”.

While others treid to bring to Swaraj’s notice that there are apparently door mats with Canadian flags too, that are being sold on Amazon.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 12: Latest News