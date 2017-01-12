Twitter abuzz after Sushma Swaraj asks Amazon to withdraw doormats depicting Indian national flag

People are asking the minister about a certain “patriotic towel” too. People are asking the minister about a certain “patriotic towel” too.

Amazon Canada recently came under the scanner for selling doormats that depicted the Indian national flag. When this was brought to the notice of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, she was quick to respond on Twitter, asking the Indian High Commission in Canada to take this up with “Amazon at the highest level”. The minister who is known for her expediency and quick assistance when it comes to providing help to people reaching out to her on the micro-blogging site, did not spare any time before she warned the officials to take quick action. She said Amazon must apologise and withdraw all products insulting the national flag quickly. Further, Swaraj even tweeted a warning that if quick action wasn’t taken, she will not grant any visas to officials working with the e-commerce company. While Amazon has removed the doormats from sale online, Swaraj’s tweets have created quite a buzz on Twitter.

Many are lauding the minister for her fastidious action. People have called her “responsible” and “bold”. Others were quick to point out how she could have rather just notified the website, instead of issuing “threats”.

This was how the minister reacted after being notified about the doormats.

Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level. http://t.co/L4yI3gLk3h — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

Sample some of the reactions her tweets generated, here.

Amazon: We accept Visa.

Visa: We reject Amazon. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 11, 2017

.@SushmaSwaraj ma’am if they don’t apologise sell them in olx. — Maithun (@Being_Humor) January 11, 2017

.@SushmaSwaraj ma’am i just ordered a ?99 product from amazon with cash on delivery.. I am gonna give ?2000 note. change trick. Lmao — Maithun (@Being_Humor) January 11, 2017

@Being_Humor @SushmaSwaraj I ordrd ?200 prod from Amazon with COD,give’m ?2000 and got change of ?1800. Next day I returnd that order and ?200 depostd in my acc. Lmao — prashant (@praashantkul) January 11, 2017

Ek Egg DP waale account ne Amazon ko hila diya. http://t.co/1HkCw5Yihb — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 12, 2017

Today’s topics –

Rahul Gandhi putting daro mat.

Amazon putting doormat. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 11, 2017

There were also people who tried to draw the minister’s attention to a certain “patriotic towel”.

While others treid to bring to Swaraj’s notice that there are apparently door mats with Canadian flags too, that are being sold on Amazon.

Incidentally @SushmaSwaraj, in Amazon Canada, Canadian Flag styled Doormats are also sold pic.twitter.com/ZfZDX7frQz — Joy (@Joydas) January 11, 2017

