Twitterati in awe of Deepika Padukone’s ‘addictive’ Raabta song

She is totally killing it with her looks.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful female actresses in the industry today. From dominating Bollywood to making her presence felt in the Hollywood, the stunner has done it all. But lately, she has been missing in action due to her priorities abroad. Much to the delight of her fans, the Bajirao Mastani actress will hit the silver screen very soon. A new song from the upcoming film Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, was released on April 27, and Padukone can be seen doing a special song in it.

The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a black dress, and displayed some stellar dance moves. The song already has more than 8 million views on YouTube, but seems to have garnered differing opinions on social media. While few seemed extremely impressed with her, others found her a misfit. But the fans of the actress are clearly not complaining. Twitter overflowed with appreciation for the actress and the song, and many said she looked like her character Veronica, from the film Cocktail.

While one user said,” #RaabtaTitleTrack is damn addictive! Probably the best Raabta version! Finally seeing DP onscreen after such a long time,” another could not contain her excitement on seeing Padukone back on the screen, and said, “Yo @deepikapadukone STAAPP woman. How do you look this good? How? #RaabtaTitleTrack #RaabtaWithDeepika.”

Here are some of the reactions:

#RaabtaTitleTrack is damn addictive! Probably the best Raabta version! Finally seeing DP onscreen after such a long time. ❤️ — 🌬T.˚ ⋆ ☾‏ (@MamuKiBhanji) April 27, 2017

Deepika always makes you fall in love with her!

This time Raabta song.

So Flawless.

I love @deepikapadukone #RaabtaTitleTrack — Ken Adams (@thatmufc_guy) April 27, 2017

.@deepikapadukone‘s legs in #RaabtaTitleTrack are brighter than my future 🙏 — Pooja Bathija (@golgappa_girl) April 27, 2017

Deepika padukone proved she can kill a person only through her eyes.🔥#RaabtaWithDeepika — nainaaa. (@nancy_katariya) April 28, 2017

I couldn’t listen to the song coz @deepikapadukone literally owned each moment 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #RaabtaWithDeepika She can make any 🔝Model run 4their💸 pic.twitter.com/qPnmWso0GK — ‏شاز⛵⌚ (@Mecapricieux) April 27, 2017

how the f am I supposed to breathe after this wtf omg no NO NO. #RaabtaWithDeepika 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nmLv7xqbj5 — Arooj (@drybonee) April 27, 2017

