Twitterati slam CBFC for cancelling the telecast of the Oscar-winning film ‘The Danish Girl’

Already unhappy over CBFC's past few decisions, the displeasure of the people has only gone up several notches higher with this move.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 26, 2017 4:28 pm
CBFC bans Danish girl, danish girl not to be broadcasted, the danish girl not to be broadcasted, censor board cancels telecast of the danish girl, indian express, indian express news CBFC lands up in controversy again! (Source: File Photo, @ujjubond/Twitter)

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) never stops from wading into controversies. While people were still upset with the organisation as it reportedly asked the makers of the film Phillauri to ‘mute’ the Hanuman Chalisa recitation in the movie, the censor board has again irked a lot many people as it decided to cancel the telecast of the movie ‘The Danish Girl’ scheduled for March 26.

The Oscar-winning film starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikanderm has been reportedly termed “controversial” as well as unsuitable for children by the CBFC. The movie that revolves around a man altering his sex to become a woman – was supposed to be telecast on Sony Pictures Network’s channel, Sony Le PLEX HD.

Realising that people were looking forward to watching the movie, the channel tweeted an apology saying, “We know how much you wished to watch The Danish Girl this Sunday & regret the inconvenience caused. We thank you for your constant support.”

Although a CBFC official has come out in defense of the move and is trying to validate the same, the people are clearly not quite pleased with the turn of events. Already unhappy with the board’s past few decisions, the displeasure of the people has only gone up several notches higher now. Criticising CBFC for its decision, a Twitter user named @ujjubond wrote, “It seems @CBFC_India is living in the primitive world. Grow up – #rate not #censor the content. Let #viewers decide.”

Here are some reactions capturing the annoyance of the masses over the CBFC’s move.

