Twitterati slam CBFC for cancelling the telecast of the Oscar-winning film ‘The Danish Girl’

CBFC lands up in controversy again! (Source: File Photo, @ujjubond/Twitter) CBFC lands up in controversy again! (Source: File Photo, @ujjubond/Twitter)

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) never stops from wading into controversies. While people were still upset with the organisation as it reportedly asked the makers of the film Phillauri to ‘mute’ the Hanuman Chalisa recitation in the movie, the censor board has again irked a lot many people as it decided to cancel the telecast of the movie ‘The Danish Girl’ scheduled for March 26.

ALSO READ | These punny reactions to Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad being banned from all domestic airlines will leave you in splits

The Oscar-winning film starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikanderm has been reportedly termed “controversial” as well as unsuitable for children by the CBFC. The movie that revolves around a man altering his sex to become a woman – was supposed to be telecast on Sony Pictures Network’s channel, Sony Le PLEX HD.

ALSO READ | Twitterati loses calm after CBFC ‘mutes’ Hanuman Chalisa in Phillauri for ‘absurd reason’

Realising that people were looking forward to watching the movie, the channel tweeted an apology saying, “We know how much you wished to watch The Danish Girl this Sunday & regret the inconvenience caused. We thank you for your constant support.”

We know how much you wished to watch The Danish Girl this Sunday & regret the inconvenience caused. We thank you for your constant support. pic.twitter.com/eti2TAxBRV — Sony Le PLEX HD (@SonyLePLEXHD) March 24, 2017

Although a CBFC official has come out in defense of the move and is trying to validate the same, the people are clearly not quite pleased with the turn of events. Already unhappy with the board’s past few decisions, the displeasure of the people has only gone up several notches higher now. Criticising CBFC for its decision, a Twitter user named @ujjubond wrote, “It seems @CBFC_India is living in the primitive world. Grow up – #rate not #censor the content. Let #viewers decide.”

Here are some reactions capturing the annoyance of the masses over the CBFC’s move.

so we somehow managed to censor a film that came from… Iran! ladies and gentlemen, welcome to india. #CBFC #TheSalesman — manab jyoti sarmah (@manabsays) March 26, 2017

Bananas. Is this progress? Who can tell me it is!? The #CBFC is a archaic organization that needs urgent reform or removal. http://t.co/4q6POyhwfx — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) March 26, 2017

The CBFC’s ways are so archaic, their idea of a science fiction film is ‘The Flintstones’. — Hemant (@hmnt) March 26, 2017

The Indian censor board is nothing but a joke. #CBFC pic.twitter.com/SdYXuRUEWm — Chandni T (@ChandniT) March 26, 2017

I find CBFC controversial. They need to be stoned…and not inna good way http://t.co/mgBGecX0mX — Megha (@megzie0925) March 26, 2017

Seems like CBFC neither support Bollywood nor other film industries. It again let us down.. http://t.co/JwqycSpejR — rohit gupta (@rohit_anshu) March 26, 2017

How does #CBFC find new ways to keep embarrassing themselves? http://t.co/259GLjeoO8 — shiv vijay k (@shivvijayk) March 26, 2017

@IndianExpress Fim depicting sex-change operation ‘controversial’? No wonder a transgender college principal in WB, is ostracized. — Prantik Sengupta (@psproclaims) March 26, 2017

CBFC, ashamed of you.

Ain’t you already ashamed of yourself. http://t.co/8iL4YIpNR4 — swati baweja (@swatshere) March 26, 2017

Ashamed to live in India

CBFC banned Telecast of #TheDanishGirl on @SonyLePLEXHD

Stop Doin This @NihalaniPahlaj http://t.co/USgVL4nWUA — sambhav arora (@realsambhav) March 26, 2017

Take this _|_ CBFC. I will watch ‘The Danish Girl’ today, whether you allow Sony Pix to telecast it or not! — Agnivo Niyogi (@Aagan86) March 26, 2017

@PahlajNihalani This is what happens when u bring meaningful cinema to a dumb censor board. http://t.co/nXhUw0PaOV — Neelam Rawat (@neelspeaks) March 26, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd