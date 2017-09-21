Only in Express

Twitterati do it again, turn a boring Hum Saath-Saath Hain line into a hilarious meme

A scene from the not-so-popular song of the movie 'Yeh Toh Sach Hai Ki Bhagwan Hai' (time duration almost 7 minutes) seems to have caught the Twitterati's eye and they have done wonders with an otherwise harmless line.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2017 10:23 pm
Hum saath saath hain song yeh to sach hai ki bhagwan hai, yeh to sach hai ki bhagwan hai, hum sath sath hai song, memes from yeh toh sach hai ki bhagwan hai, twitter memes, twitter, Indian express, Indian express news ‘Yeh toh sach hai ki bhagwan hai’, an otherwise harmless song from the movie Hum Saath-Saath Hain, is now a ruling meme on Twitter. (Source: Rajshri/ You Tube)
Twitter seems to be on a roll when it comes to memes and has surely done it again with its new meme trail. This time it’s none other than our all-time ‘sanskari’ dose Hum Saath Saath Hain. Released in 1999, this movie casts popular stars like Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and our very own ‘aadarsh babuji’ Alok Nath. While the family drama film has given us many reasons to watch it, like the educational song ‘ABCD…YZ I Love You’ and a better understanding of family values and Indian culture, Twitter has given us a reason to enjoy this movie more.

A scene from the not-so-popular song of the movie ‘Yeh Toh Sach Hai Ki Bhagwan Hai’ (time duration almost 7 minutes) seems to have caught the Twitterati’s eye and they have done wonders with an otherwise harmless line. Converting it into a hilarious meme, Twitter users have had a fun caption contest, and we’ve enjoyed reading them. Here is a compilation of some of those tweets that have changed the way we now look at the movie.

So next time when life gives you lemons, don’t made lemonade, instead give them to Twitter users as they might come up with something better.

