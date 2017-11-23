Twinkle Khanna’s ‘No GST’ stand on sanitary pads gets Twitterati talking

Why there is no GST on cosmetic products and brooms but on sanitary napkins, questions Twinkle Khanna. (Source: File Photo) Why there is no GST on cosmetic products and brooms but on sanitary napkins, questions Twinkle Khanna. (Source: File Photo)

Time and again Twinkle Khanna has come up with strong statements on relevant social issues. Be it people pooping near a beach or be it her obsession for the latest game, her social media timeline is filled with quirky and witty feeds. The fact that some of them are connected with her husband Aksha Kumar’s movies or her home production might also play a role, but more often than not, the logic is fairly solid. In a recent interview given to BBC World, Khanna talked about the problems faced by Indian women due to menstruation and sanitary napkin rates.

Citing the recent GST taxation on sanitary napkins, Khanna said, “For some strange reason India has 12 per cent GST on sanitary pads. Which is shocking. Apparently, there are no taxes on brooms. I think they feel that women should keep their houses clean but it’s not as important to keep themselves clean.”

The video clip has generated a lot of buzz on social media as women support her stand as many of the Indian women cant afford the napkins which eventually leads to several health issues.

Watch the video here.

Netizens applauded her for the attempt to spread some awareness. As in India menstruation is still considered a taboo and people don’t use the P word.

Sanitary pads are taxed to make women pay for being a woman whereas a man is born free and is even encouraged for his perverse desires by no taxes on Viagras! And then they say world has changed pic.twitter.com/DcrowoQeri — #Dev priya (@priyaremix80) November 22, 2017

Spot on…we too can’t understand .. — Pallavi(Ruby)Baruah (@25rubybaruah) November 22, 2017

With you in full support for this movement. We need to get rid of #MenustrationTax globally. Menustration is natural, no female on earth has a choice for it, it should be tax free globally. #TaxFreeMenustration @PMOIndia @GST_Council @FinMinIndia @arunjaitley — Komal Maru (@cakomalmaru) November 22, 2017

@akshaykumar and @mrsfunnybones are creating legacies . Passion , commitment and perseverance 🙏 — Navneet Prasad (@prasadnavneet) November 22, 2017

Been a big fan of your wit and wisdom. @mrsfunnybones please tell me how not having #GST on broom led you presume that women is expected to keep the house clean and not herself? Aren’t you being sexist by terming brooming as women only job? — Nikhil Joshi (@2nikhiljoshi) November 22, 2017

Bravo for championing this very important social cause! — Sudakshina B (Kina) (@SudakshinaKina) November 22, 2017

Useless discussion till MNCs ready to pass on benefits.#MenstrutationTax — Digvijay Kosamia (@drksoamia) November 23, 2017

U have taken a bold step forward not only for Indian woman … continue the sprit in which ur representing 2address Indian woman need which is V-Important who holds our nation culture & Homes.🙏 @republic @smritiirani — Belli (@Flamingo9i) November 23, 2017

Well said @mrsfunnybones … #twitteratis should understand the fact & stop looking for motive behind every discussion… Fact is fact — Immaculate (@ushaimmaculate) November 23, 2017

Well said @mrsfunnybones a Hugh applause and an ovation to you ,but do continue to address this problem ! — Mateshwari (@Mateshwarii) November 22, 2017

http://t.co/XHXn8F0z5Z

Rightly said @mrsfunnybones Fully support! So much hoo ha about women empowerment by @narendramodi @PMOIndia @arunjaitley but the actions are to the contrary! — Asktherightquestions (@jcramakrishnan) November 22, 2017

Mam

Support the cause

Makes a lot of sense — tarun chugh (@tarunyc) November 22, 2017

Very correct and rightly said. Truthfully accepted about a basic reality. Need more such awareness and voices . — Deepak Sohal1 (@DSohal1) November 22, 2017

I love and have respect for @mrsfunnybones & @akshaykumar , both, of you have concerns for your fellow citizens and do the best in your capacity for their betterment. Regards — Ashish Parashar (@ashishparasharr) November 22, 2017

let schools be made to compulsorily keep free sanitary napkins in the girls’ washrooms. — Aradhana Dhar (@aradhanadhar) November 22, 2017

Such a valid point! No tax on brooms but on sanitary pads, about time we stop treating a basic necessity as a luxury item! — Jennifer Naik (@JenniferNaik) November 22, 2017

Khanna also mentioned that it’s not just India, “The USA also has a certain tax on sanitary pads but not on Viagra.” Well, she makes sense and we share the same school of thoughts, however, there were some who commented how the statement times well with her new production movie Padman, making it look like a promotional initiative. Check out the tweets here.

Hope you continue talking abt the issue with same energy & fire even after #Padman release is done with. — Neelam Joshi ❤🌟 (@Nilzrav) November 22, 2017

Well said @Nilzrav. I hope this is not just a publicity stunt for #padman. — Ek Villain (@bewithaadi) November 22, 2017

It looks like so for now. But I hope it’s not. Now a days prods/actors take a lot of initiative before their movies and forget as soon as the film is over. Cunning behaviour. — Neelam Joshi ❤🌟 (@Nilzrav) November 22, 2017

I am definitely going to watch this movie. I have already read the book, the lengend of Laxmi Prasad , which is beautifully written and because of the book I am going to watch the movie too.#Padman #thelegendoflaxmiprasad — Divya (@divya_mahara) November 22, 2017

Kudos to you Madam for taking this up. Gone are the words on women empowerment and time for action. GST on sanitary pads should be exempted and hope the movie PADMAN brings out a revolution helping this cause. More power to women! — D Navaneeth Kumar (@navaneeth_9) November 22, 2017

Wonderful initiative @mrsfunnybones . Hope this would continue even after your movie #Padman n not become just movie advertisement gimmick.

All the best and All the support for this — Akshay S Jain (@jainakshays) November 22, 2017

Was it a movie promotion or a genuine attempt to spread some awareness? Give your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd