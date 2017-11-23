Top Stories

Twinkle Khanna’s ‘No GST’ stand on sanitary pads gets Twitterati talking

Twinkle Khanna talks about why India has GST on sanitary napkins and not on cosmetic products. However, her statement times well with her new production movie 'Padman' making it look like a promotional initiative.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 23, 2017 3:42 pm
Twinkle Khanna interview, Twinkle Khanna talks about sanitary napkins Why there is no GST on cosmetic products and brooms but on sanitary napkins, questions Twinkle Khanna. (Source: File Photo)
Time and again Twinkle Khanna has come up with strong statements on relevant social issues. Be it people pooping near a beach or be it her obsession for the latest game, her social media timeline is filled with quirky and witty feeds. The fact that some of them are connected with her husband Aksha Kumar’s movies or her home production might also play a role, but more often than not, the logic is fairly solid. In a recent interview given to BBC World, Khanna talked about the problems faced by Indian women due to menstruation and sanitary napkin rates.

Citing the recent GST taxation on sanitary napkins, Khanna said, “For some strange reason India has 12 per cent GST on sanitary pads. Which is shocking. Apparently, there are no taxes on brooms. I think they feel that women should keep their houses clean but it’s not as important to keep themselves clean.”

The video clip has generated a lot of buzz on social media as women support her stand as many of the Indian women cant afford the napkins which eventually leads to several health issues.

Watch the video here. 

Netizens applauded her for the attempt to spread some awareness. As in India menstruation is still considered a taboo and people don’t use the P word.

Khanna also mentioned that it’s not just India, “The USA also has a certain tax on sanitary pads but not on Viagra.” Well, she makes sense and we share the same school of thoughts, however, there were some who commented how the statement times well with her new production movie Padman, making it look like a promotional initiative. Check out the tweets here.

Was it a movie promotion or a genuine attempt to spread some awareness? Give your thoughts in the comments below.

