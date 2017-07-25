Twitterati to the help of Twinkle Khanna who asked for ‘polite ways’ to tell co-passenger about his smelly feet

An SOS tweet from 30000 feet above! (Source: File Photo) An SOS tweet from 30000 feet above! (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to calling a spade a spade, Twinkle Khanna is popularly known to never mince words. An active social media personality, Khanna is known for her quick wit and humour, but being assertive at the same time as well. Well, this time she seemed like she could use some help. And more than that, Khanna seemed to be in the kind of dilemma that a lot of us must have found ourselves in, at one point of time or the other. ‘Mrs Funny Bones’ was stuck with a co-passenger whose feet smelt like “2 dead toads” and decided to ask her Twitter followers for “polite ways” to tell him about it.

No prizes for guessing, help poured in from all sides!

This was her tweet. Complete with the hashtag #Chokingat30000Ft

Polite way of telling fellow passenger about the 2 dead toads in his socks,chemical weapons capable of decimating nations? #ChokingAt30000Ft — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 23, 2017

Including actor Parineeti Chopra, many came to her aid (probably because, out of experience, they knew exactly what she was going through). While Chopra suggested “Honesty is the best policy”, Khanna reminded him that she’d probably not, because there was no escaping him for the next eight hours, she tweeted.

Check out some of the reactions here, including that of actor Parineeti Chopra.

Honesty is the best policy. #NoPlaceToRun — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 23, 2017

Not when you can’t escape him for the next 8 hrs! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 23, 2017

Excuse me, is there something dead under your feet? — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) July 23, 2017

That could work, unfortunately if I don’t it fast enough, he will have something truly dead next to him, me ! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 23, 2017

“cabin crew, I think you spilled a meal here. Oh no, it’s just feet” #2Birds1Stone — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) July 23, 2017

Just take out your deo and spray it around you in the air.. I think he should get the msg… — Aparna (@malluchick) July 23, 2017

Pretend to check your own shoes and then say “I love the perfume you’re wearing but I think you could have stepped onto something?” — Fareshteh Aslam (@Fareshte) July 23, 2017

How about “accidentaly” spilling some juice/sauce over his socks? He has to remove it.(Terrible idea,but still can’t resist)😂 — Miller manivannan (@federermiller) July 23, 2017

“Excuse me, is there something dead under your feet?” suggested Prem Panicker, veteran journalist, to which Khanna (whose wit seemed to be at its peak) replied “That could work, unfortunately if I don’t it fast enough, he will have something truly dead next to him, me! (sic)”

And guess what, an angel in the sky (literally) decided to come to her help. Khanna tweeted that she asked the air hostess for a gas mask and she came, sniffed around and when the man fell asleep came and “sprayed his smelly feet with perfume!”

*grin* Or ring the bell and ask the air hostess if you can use the gas mask as there is this medical emergency. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) July 23, 2017

I did and she sniffed around, sympathetically nodded and when he fell asleep she surreptitiously sprayed his smelly feet with perfume! http://t.co/opfvJPKSxG — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 23, 2017

