Latest News

Twitterati to the help of Twinkle Khanna who asked for ‘polite ways’ to tell co-passenger about his smelly feet

"Cabin crew, I think you spilled a meal here. Oh no, it's just feet", "Sing smelly feet smelly feet", "Or ring the bell and ask the air hostess if you can use the gas mask as there is this medical emergency," were some other suggestions that followed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 25, 2017 10:08 am
Twinkle khanna, twinkle khanna twitter, twinkle khanna twitter funny, twinkle khanna smelly feet tweet, twinkle khanna toad feet tweet, twinkle khanna funny tweets, indian express, indian express news An SOS tweet from 30000 feet above! (Source: File Photo)
Related News

When it comes to calling a spade a spade, Twinkle Khanna is popularly known to never mince words. An active social media personality, Khanna is known for her quick wit and humour, but being assertive at the same time as well. Well, this time she seemed like she could use some help. And more than that, Khanna seemed to be in the kind of dilemma that a lot of us must have found ourselves in, at one point of time or the other. ‘Mrs Funny Bones’ was stuck with a co-passenger whose feet smelt like “2 dead toads” and decided to ask her Twitter followers for “polite ways” to tell him about it.

No prizes for guessing, help poured in from all sides!

This was her tweet. Complete with the hashtag #Chokingat30000Ft

Including actor Parineeti Chopra, many came to her aid (probably because, out of experience, they knew exactly what she was going through). While Chopra suggested “Honesty is the best policy”, Khanna reminded him that she’d probably not, because there was no escaping him for the next eight hours, she tweeted.

Check out some of the reactions here, including that of actor Parineeti Chopra.

“Excuse me, is there something dead under your feet?” suggested Prem Panicker, veteran journalist, to which Khanna (whose wit seemed to be at its peak) replied “That could work, unfortunately if I don’t it fast enough, he will have something truly dead next to him, me! (sic)”

And guess what, an angel in the sky (literally) decided to come to her help. Khanna tweeted that she asked the air hostess for a gas mask and she came, sniffed around and when the man fell asleep came and “sprayed his smelly feet with perfume!”

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 25: Latest News