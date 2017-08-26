Only in Express

Twinkle Khanna’s tweet on Right to Privacy and Triple Talaq tickles many funnybones on Twitter

Clubbing the two big judgments together, Twinkle Khanna posted a hilarious tweet on her official Twitter handle and left scores of social media users laughing their hearts out

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 26, 2017 9:35 pm
twinkle khanna, twinkle khanna tweets, twinkle khanna joke, right to privacy, triple talaq, twinkle khanna triple talaq, twinkle khanna right to privacy, twinkle khanna twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Did Twinkle Khanna’s tweet tickle your funnybones? (Source: Twitter)
Shaping a bright beginning for the legal system in India, the Supreme Court passed two laws last week that left the citizens in a celebratory mood. The Triple Talaq system has been set aside by the apex court and termed as a “violation of Article 14 of the Constitution that guarantees equality before law and Article 21, which guarantees the protection of life and personal liberty”. Moreover, the court also left Indians surprised by ruling out that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right now.

Clubbing the two big judgments together, Twinkle Khanna posted a hilarious tweet on her official Twitter handle and left scores of social media users laughing their hearts out. “Man:Where are u going? Fed-up Wife:Don’t have to tell you #RightToPrivacy now! Man:Talaq Talaq Talaq!Wife:TooLate TooLate Toolate #WhatAWeek,” she tweeted.

Check out her tweet here.

No sooner did she put out the witty tweet, her fans and followers responded to it with hilarious reactions. “Hahahahah! Oh, wait we still got ₹200 wala note,” one user wrote, and another one posted: “On the other hand, now husbands don’t have tell wives why they’re late from work and where they’re going to!” “Call it a woman’s week , Hurray!” a delighted woman tweeted.

Take a look at some reactions on the social media networking website here.

However, a few people still couldn’t digest the jokes, and posted some mean tweets for her.

What do you think of her tweet? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

