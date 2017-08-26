Twinkle Khanna’s tweet on Right to Privacy and Triple Talaq tickles many funnybones on Twitter

Did Twinkle Khanna’s tweet tickle your funnybones? (Source: Twitter) Did Twinkle Khanna’s tweet tickle your funnybones? (Source: Twitter)

Shaping a bright beginning for the legal system in India, the Supreme Court passed two laws last week that left the citizens in a celebratory mood. The Triple Talaq system has been set aside by the apex court and termed as a “violation of Article 14 of the Constitution that guarantees equality before law and Article 21, which guarantees the protection of life and personal liberty”. Moreover, the court also left Indians surprised by ruling out that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right now.

Clubbing the two big judgments together, Twinkle Khanna posted a hilarious tweet on her official Twitter handle and left scores of social media users laughing their hearts out. “Man:Where are u going? Fed-up Wife:Don’t have to tell you #RightToPrivacy now! Man:Talaq Talaq Talaq!Wife:TooLate TooLate Toolate #WhatAWeek,” she tweeted.

Check out her tweet here.

Man:Where are u going? Fed-up Wife:Don’t have to tell you #RightToPrivacy now! Man:Talaq Talaq Talaq!Wife:TooLate TooLate Toolate #WhatAWeek — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 24, 2017

No sooner did she put out the witty tweet, her fans and followers responded to it with hilarious reactions. “Hahahahah! Oh, wait we still got ₹200 wala note,” one user wrote, and another one posted: “On the other hand, now husbands don’t have tell wives why they’re late from work and where they’re going to!” “Call it a woman’s week , Hurray!” a delighted woman tweeted.

Take a look at some reactions on the social media networking website here.

well said, well said, well said!!!

😂😂😂

🙌🙌🙌

👏👏👏 — mohdsalmankhan (@mohdsalmankhan2) August 24, 2017

On the other hand, now husband’s don’t have tell wives why they’re late from work and where they’re going to 🤣😂😂😂 — Mohit Sharma (@Matsharma) August 24, 2017

Call it a women’s week , Hurray ! ⚡️💚 — Deah Gairola (@deahdahlia) August 25, 2017

you’re fucking awesome, witty woman. Always admire your sharpness. — Dishant Shah (@imDishantShah) August 26, 2017

Funny it is; sums up all though. On target..Bingo!😁 — sachin pandey (@3187Sachin) August 24, 2017

The results will be totally different if

Wife: where are u going?? Fed up

Man: don’t have to tell you

Wife: belan belan belan chappals… — Dev vashisth (@dvashisth311) August 25, 2017

However, a few people still couldn’t digest the jokes, and posted some mean tweets for her.

but still waiting for a law to pass @mrsfunnybones to stop u taking pic of man defecating on beach #RightToPrivacy #FeminismIsCancer 😂 — Amrit sandhu (@APSANDHURAYYA) August 24, 2017

Dear funny woman, before posting jokes on talaq,please move ur bones,get sme book and read wht exactly the truth n real triple talaq is abt. — sahil (@sahil00163) August 24, 2017

Mind ur own business twinkle ,

Religious pe joke mat karo… — Shameer (@Shameerkhan313) August 24, 2017

What do you think of her tweet? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd